Wimbledon 2024: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

LONDON (AP) — Get caught up at Wimbledon with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the grass-court Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the betting odds are, what the schedule is and more:

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

— In the U.S.: Tennis Channel, ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

Betting favorites for Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, and Jannik Sinner, who is ranked No. 1, are listed as co-favorites for the men’s title at +190, according to according to BetMGM Sportsbook, while seven-time champ Novak Djokovic — who is coming off knee surgery — is the third choice at +325. No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek is listed as a slight favorite at +275 for the women's championship, with No. 2 Coco Gauff next at +300.

Who plays at Wimbledon on Saturday?

No. 1 Iga Swiatek will try to extend her winning streak to 22 matches when she takes on Yulia Putintseva in the second match at No. 1 Court, so they could start anywhere from 3-6 p.m. (1400-1700 GMT, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT). They'll follow two big-hitting lefties, No. 14 Ben Shelton against Denis Shapovalov, who will head on court at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT, 8 a.m. EDT) to resume a rain-suspended match that was halted after just five games. Also on the schedule are seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, and 2022 winner Elena Rybakina. Andy Murray will team with Emma Raducanu in mixed doubles for what could be his very last match at Wimbledon before retirement.

What happened at Wimbledon on Friday?

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz came back to get past Frances Tiafoe in five sets and reach the fourth round. Only three other men advanced, because of rain that interrupted play and prevented matches from being completed: No. 1 Jannik Sinner, No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 12 Tommy Paul. In the women's bracket, No. 2 Coco Gauff led the way, and was joined two other Americans, No. 12 Madison Keys and No. 19 Emma Navarro, along with Emma Raducanu, Paula Badosa, Donna Vekic, Jasmine Paolini and Lulu Sun.

The Wimbledon schedule

— Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

— Sunday and Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— Tuesday and Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

— July 12: Men’s Semifinals

— July 13: Women’s Final

— July 14: Men’s Final

A quiz about Wimbledon

Try your hand at the AP’s quiz about Wimbledon.

What you need to read about tennis and Wimbledon

What to read:

— Wimbledon has started handing out participation trophies to players

— Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round

— Coco Gauff will try to get Wimbledon's quarterfinals for the first time

— Andy Murray’s Wimbledon farewell begins with a doubles loss with his brother

— Taylor Fritz beats his French opponent, then tells him to have a nice flight home

— Novak Djokovic's knee is pain-free but his movement needs some work

— Emma Navarro’s mental notes help her beat former No. 1 Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon

— Even the best of the best in tennis get nervous before the first round of a Slam

— Naomi Osaka's agency has signed 15-year-old Australian tennis player Cooper Kose

— Wimbledon’s qualifying rounds are the tournament before the tournament

Numbers to know about Wimbledon

Zero — Number of women from New Zealand to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon in the Open era, which began in 1968, until Lulu Sun did it by winning Friday.

12-1 — Carlos Alcaraz's record in fifth sets after beating Frances Tiafoe on Friday.

What was said at Wimbledon?

“It was such amazing tennis. Just very fun to watch.” — Emma Raducanu, on the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe, which preceded hers on Centre Court.

“It was huge for me to be in that environment again and play a match of such high quality. Me coming after one of the best players in the world and putting my game on display at the highest level.” — Frances Tiafoe, who arrived at Wimbledon with a losing record in 2024 but pushed Carlos Alcaraz to five sets.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

The Associated Press