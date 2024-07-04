Advertisement

Wimbledon 2024 prize money: How much do players earn round-by-round?

jamie braidwood
·2 min read

The total prize money at Wimbledon has reached £50m for the first time ahead of the 2024 Championships.

The winner of the men’s and women’s singles titles will take home a record £2.7m each, with the runner-ups earning £1.4m.

The prize money increases round-by-round, starting from £60,000 for reaching the first round - even if you don’t win.

Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova took home a record £2.35m last year, with the prize money for the men’s and women’s singles champion increasing by almost 15 per cent in 2024.

A total prize fund of £50m includes singles, doubles and wheelchair events and represents an 11.9 increase from last year. Here’s how it breaks down

Men’s and women’s singles

Winner

£2,700,000

Runner-up

£1,400,000

Semi-finals

£715,000

Quarter-finals

£375,000

Fourth round

£226,000

Third round

£143,000

Second round

£93,000

First round

£60,000

Men’s and women’s doubles (per pair)

Winner

£650,000

Runner-up

£330,000

Semi-finals

£167,000

Quarter-finals

£84,000

Third round

£42,000

Second round

£25,000

First round

£15,750

Mixed doubles (per pair)

Winner

£130,000

Runner-up

£65,000

Semi-finals

£33,000

Quarter-finals

£17,000

Second round

£8,500

First round

£4,250

Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles

Winner

£65,000

Runner-up

£34,000

Semi-finals

£23,000

Quarter-finals

£15,500

First round

£10,000

Quad wheelchair singles

Winner

£65,000

Runner-up

£34,000

Semi-finals

£23,000

Quarter-finals

£15,500

Men’s and women’s wheelchair doubles (per pair)

Winner

£28,000

Runner-up

£14,000

Semi-finals

£8,500

Quarter-finals

£5,250

Quad wheelchair doubles (per pair)

Winner

£28,000

Runner-up

£14,000

Semi-finals

£8,500

