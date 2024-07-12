Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores and updates as Novak Djokovic returns after Carlos Alcaraz in semi-finals

The Wimbledon’s men’s semi-finals have arrived, as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz edge closer to a rematch of last year’s final – an instant classic.

Alcaraz triumphed over five intense sets last summer to collect his first trophy in SW19 and his second grand slam overall, and the 21-year-old has since claimed the French Open crown. Meanwhile, Djokovic bounced back by winning his fourth US Open title, and he can tie Roger Federer with a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon trophy if he goes the distance this week.

But standing in each man’s way are Lorenzo Musetti and Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic, 37, will play Italy’s Musetti, 22, who won a thrilling quarter-final against Taylor Fritz, after Djokovic received a walkover when Alex de Minaur sustained an injury. Therefore, today is Djokovic’s first time on court since he lashed out at fans for “booing” him in the fourth round.

Across the draw, Alcaraz will look to repeat his semi-final win against Medvedev from 12 months ago, when the Spaniard left the Russian, 28, outclassed and in awe.

It’s men’s semi-final day at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniil Medvedev in repeat of last year’s semi-final (1:30pm BST)

Novak Djokovic then faces first-time grand slam semi-finalist Lorenzo Musetti

Djokovic returns to Centre Court for first time since taking on section of fans

Emotional Barbora Krejcikova makes Jana Novotna tribute after reaching final

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Barbora Krejcikova was inspired by the memory of her mentor Jana Novotna as she battled back to beat former champion Elena Rybakina and reach her first Wimbledon singles final.

Krejcikova, winner of the French Open in 2021 but never previously beyond the fourth round here, claimed a 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory on Centre Court to set up a surprise final against Jasmine Paolini.

She will now hope to follow in the footsteps of her fellow Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded winner of the women’s singles here 12 months ago, while Rybakina’s defeat guarantees an eighth different champion in eight years.

Novotna famously cried on the shoulder of the Duchess of Kent after losing the 1993 final against Steffi Graf from a winning position before finally lifting the trophy five years later.

She took a teenage Krejcikova under her wing but died of cancer in 2017 aged only 49.

Krejcikova became emotional when taking about Novotna in her post-match interview, saying: “I’m thinking about Jana a lot. I have so many beautiful memories and, when I step on the court here, I’m just fighting for every single ball because that’s what I think she would want me to do.

“We talked about her matches here. It’s been some while so I can’t really tell you what it was about. But we definitely did. I hope she would be proud.”

Barbora Krejcikova stuns Elena Rybakina in strange but absorbing Wimbledon semi-final

09:15 , Alex Pattle on Centre Court

For a while, this was the calm after the storm. After Jasmine Paolini and Donna Vekic ran themselves into the ground in Wimbledon’s longest-ever women’s semi-final, Elena Rybakina looked poised to navigate hers with only the occasional hint of resistance. While Paolini needed two hours and 51 minutes to fight back, reduce Vekic to tears, and position herself on the cusp of glory, Rybakina seemed likely to need about 60 minutes to extinguish Barbora Krejcikova’s dream. And after the Centre Court crowd gorged itself on the melodrama of the first semi-final, it appeared content with watching this encore politely but sleepily.

But those were assumptions, and as this match wore on, it became clear that assuming was a dangerous game.

Jasmine Paolini defeats crestfallen Donna Vekic in record-breaking Wimbledon semi-final

09:00 , Kieran Jackson on Centre Court

As a 57th and final unforced error sprung off Donna Vekic’s forehand and into the tramline, Jasmine Paolini ran towards her player box in complete and utter euphoria. This year’s breakthrough star on the tennis tour – that goes for men and women – has reached a second Grand Slam final in a matter of weeks. At the end of this titanic battle, she blew a kiss to her corner and then consoled her heartbroken opponent.

As the old adage goes, it felt cruel that somebody had to lose. Both Vekic and Paolini were contesting their first semi-final at Wimbledon and their desperation to reach Saturday’s showpiece was writ large throughout this absorbing battle of wills. In the end, only a first-to-10 final-set tie-break could separate them – and even then, there was barely a flip of a coin between them. Match of the tournament? Possibly so.

Wimbledon women’s final set

08:51 , Jamie Braidwood

It was an incredible day in the women’s semi-finals yesterday, as both matches went to three sets for the first time in 20 years. Jasmine Paolini will face Barbora Krejcikova in Saturday’s final, in a match that will produce a new Wimbledon champion and the eighth different winner in eight years.

When is Novak Djokovic playing Wimbledon semi-final against Lorenzo Musetti?

08:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic takes on Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the Wimbledon final after receiving a walkover into the final four.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion was due to face Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals but the Australian withdrew due to injury.

Djokovic hit out at fans “showing disrespect” following his win over Holger Rune on Monday so his return to Centre Court could be spicy.

Musetti, 22, will be playing his first grand slam semi-final after beating Taylor Fritz in five sets in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The Italian has played Djokovic six times, winning just once and was beaten from two sets to one in the French Open third round last month.

Djokovic is playing in a record-extending 49th grand slam final and the winner will take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

When is Carlos Alcaraz playing Wimbledon semi-final against Daniil Medvedev?

08:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz faces a Wimbledon semi-final rematch with Daniil Medvedev as the reigning champion continues his title defence.

The Spaniard defeated Medvedev in straight sets in last year’s semi-finals before going on to beat Novak Djokovic in an epic men’s final.

It was a one-sided contest as Alcaraz ruthlessly exploited Medvedev’s deep return position, but the fifth seed was impressive in beating Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, fought from a set down to beat Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals and played some scintillating shots as he won his 12th Wimbledon match in a row.

“He was a little bit on fire. You could see it by the score,” Medvedev said about his opponent. “That’s where it’s tough to play against him because you know whatever shot you hit, he can hit a winner.”

Good morning

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s men’s semi-finals day at Wimbledon as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic look to set up a rematch of last year’s final at the All England Club.

Alcaraz faces fifth seed Daniil Medvedev as the 21-year-old Spaniard continues his title defence. The reigning champion defeated Medvedev in straight-sets at this stage last year in a one-sided semi-final, but the Russian was in impressive form in stunning World No 1 Jannik Sinner in the previous round.

Djokovic received a walkover into the semi-finals after Alex de Minaur withdrew due to injury, with the seven-time champion taking on Lorenzo Musetti. Djokovic is through to his 13th Wimbledon semi-final and 49th grand slam final while Musetti will be taking part in his first. The 22-year-old Italian defeated Taylor Fritz in five sets in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Alfie Hewitt will aim to reach the men’s wheelchair singles final against third seed Gustavo Fernandez, with Hewitt then in action alongside Gordon Reid in the men’s wheelchair doubles semi-final against Dutch pair Tom Egberin and Maikel Scheffers.