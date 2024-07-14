Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores as Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in rematch of epic men’s final

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet again in the Wimbledon men’s final in a rematch of last year’s five-set epic on Centre Court. Alcaraz edged a thriller to win Wimbledon for the first time but Djokovic will be out for revenge as he looks to equal Roger Federer’s Wimbledon record of eight men’s titles and move ahead on his own with 25 grand slam singles titles.

Alcaraz, 21, is now a three-time grand slam champion and is bidding to add the Wimbledon title to his French Open won last month. The Spaniard is the favourite against seven-time champion Djokovic, who made a stunning recovery from knee surgery to reach a 10th Wimbledon final. At 37, Djokovic is aiming to become the oldest men’s champion in the Open era.

Last year’s final was one of the greatest ever played at Wimbledon and the rematch promises more drama ahead of the Euro 2024 final tonight. Djokovic and Alcaraz are also playing for record prize money, while the trophy will be presented by the Princess of Wales.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Alfie Hewett will be aiming to win the wheelchair singles title for the first time, as well defending the doubles title with Gordon Reid. Barbora Krejecikova won the women’s singles title yesterday after a three-set win over Jasmine Paolini, while British hopeful Henry Patten won the men’s doubles alongside partner Harri Heliovaara.

Wimbledon day 14 - latest scores and updates

Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon men’s final, starts 2pm BST

Alcaraz, 21, defeated Djokovic last year in five-set epic to win first Wimbledon final

Djokovic, 37, is bidding for revenge and history, with eighth Wimbledon title in sight

Alfie Hewett takes on Martin De La Puente in men’s wheelchair singles final at 11am

Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini yesterday to win women’s singles final

Jasmine Paolini reflects on journey after defeat in Wimbledon final: ‘I’m scared to dream too much’

08:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Jasmine Paolini was in a reflective mood after her narrow defeat to Barbora Krejcikova in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Paolini was the higher seed – seven to 31 – in the women’s singles final and was chasing a first Grand Slam, five weeks after missing out to Iga Swiatek in the French Open.

The Italian fought back valiantly in the second-set to force a decider but, ultimately, one break of serve in the third set in the Czech’s favour was enough for Krejcikova to claim the title.

“I have to accept today and work hard, but today it’s tough to speak,” she said in her post-match press conference.

Paolini reflects on journey after Wimbledon loss: ‘I’m scared to dream too much’

Barbora Krejcikova emulates hero Jana Novotna with Wimbledon triumph after three-set thriller

08:30 , Jamie Braidwood

For a player so composed, gliding through shots with such picturesque ease and guile, the emotions stayed in tact for Barbora Krejcikova as she claimed her first Wimbledon crown. On court, at least. The smile was difficult to wipe off her face as she received the Venus Rosewater Dish, amid the light of a rare day of south-west London sunshine. It was only when on-court interviewer Annabel Croft mentioned her mentor – the late, great Jana Novotna, champion of 1998 – that the sensations shifted.

Report by Keiran Jackson on Centre Court

Barbora Krejcikova emulates Novotna with Wimbledon triumph after three-set thriller

Barbora Krejcikova follows in mentor Jana Novotna’s footsteps with Wimbledon win

08:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Yesterday, Barbora Krejcikova emulated her much-missed mentor by becoming Wimbledon champion, claiming a 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory over popular Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Twenty years after a letter to Jana Novotna changed her life, Krejcikova kept the Venus Rosewater Dish in Czech hands following Marketa Vondrousova’s surprise triumph last year.

Novotna’s tears on the shoulder of the Duchess of Kent after she lost the 1993 final is one of Wimbledon’s most famous images, with the Czech eventually winning the title five years later.

Barbora Krejcikova follows in mentor Jana Novotna’s footsteps with Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and the twist to an epic Wimbledon final rematch

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Although it is the rematch he has waited a year for, it was only until a few days ago that Novak Djokovic started to believe he could face Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. When the 37-year-old underwent surgery on a torn medial meniscus in his right knee on 5 June, it was assumed that the seven-time champion would miss the tournament he places above all others. There were doubts, he admitted, but because it was Wimbledon, Djokovic did everything he could to make the start line. “I was not thinking about, particularly in the first couple of matches, of the eventual title match,” he said. And yet, here we go again.

Alcaraz is the only player to beat Djokovic in his last 51 matches on Centre Court, his epic five-set victory in last year’s final ending a run of four consecutive titles at Wimbledon. The 21-year-old Spaniard will be the favourite when he faces Djokovic in the rematch, in part due to the Serbian’s knee and any lingering questions over his fitness, but also because of how Alcaraz has inherited Djokovic’s powers of inevitability since capturing last year’s title. If you can beat Djokovic on Centre Court once, you can do it again, and Alcaraz is a stronger, more confident player than 12 months ago.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and the twist to an epic Wimbledon final rematch

Wimbledon 2024: What is Sunday’s TV schedule?

07:45 , Jamie Braidwood

11:00 -12:30 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00 - 21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

13:00 - 18:20 - Live coverage - BBC One

18:20 - 21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

21:55 - 22:55 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

07:30 , Jamie Braidwood

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

The Wimbledon men’s final takes place at 2pm BST on Sunday 14 July.

When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final?

07:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz faces Novak Djokovic in a sensational rematch of their epic Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in five thrilling sets last year to win the Championships for the first time in one of the greatest finals of the modern era. The Spaniard is the only player to beat Djokovic in the last 11 years on Centre Court and has since gone on to win the French Open for his third grand slam title at the age of 21.

Djokovic, at 37, is bidding to become the oldest Wimbledon champion in the Open era and equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eighth titles at the All England Club. The 24-time grand slam champion has made a stunning recovery from undergoing knee surgery just four weeks ago but has not won a title this season.

“He already beat me here in a Wimbledon final in a five-set thriller so I don’t expect anything less than a huge battle,” Djokovic said after beating Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals. “He is as complete a player as they come, so it’s going to take the best of my ability to beat him.”

When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final?

Good morning and welcome

07:00 , Jamie Braidwood

