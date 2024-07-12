Wimbledon 2024 LIVE! Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz latest score and updates before Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz - LIVE!

It’s a blockbuster clash in the first of the men’s semi-finals at Wimbledon as Daniil Medvedev takes on Carlos Alcaraz on Centre Court. Medvedev is one of only three players to win a professional match against Alcaraz on grass, but he was swept aside last year in the semi-finals as the Spaniard went all the way at SW19.

Fifth seed Medvedev will be eyeing revenge and should be full of confidence, having beaten world number one Jannik Sinner in five sets to book his place in the last-four. He now looks to reach a seventh Grand Slam final, though he has been beaten in five of his six previous finals.

Defending champion Alcaraz has not looked quite at his best over the past fortnight, having been taken the distance by Frances Tiafoe and then dropping the first set to Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals. He is on a long winning streak in Grand Slams though, after winning the French Open, and he is the favourite to progress to a second straight final at SW19, potentially against Novak Djokovic once again. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Big day for Musetti!

12:59 , Matt Verri

Lorenzo Musetti will play his first match on Centre Court later this afternoon, but he’s already had a quick look at what awaits him.

As you can see, it’s cloudy and grey over SW19 for a change...

A morning hit for Musetti 🇮🇹



The Italian will be making his Centre Court debut today 🤩#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LR5weD92Wz — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2024

12:51 , Matt Verri

It’s tough to be confident over what we’ll get this afternoon when you look at the head-to-head record between those two.

Medvedev was far too good when they met at Wimbledon in 2021, but Alcaraz got his revenge last year. The Spaniard, though, was then beaten by Medvedev at the US Open last summer.

They met at Indian Wells this year and it was Alcaraz who came on top, and we’re going for him to reach another Wimbledon final by battling through a hugely entertaining clash here.

Alcaraz to win in four sets

12:35 , Matt Verri

Alcaraz and Medvedev will stride out onto Centre Court at 1:30pm BST, to get the action up and running.

Start time for Djokovic and Musetti depends entirely on the length of this first semi-final. They could be out on court at 4pm, it could be near enough 7pm.

We will see...

