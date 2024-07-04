Wimbledon 2024 LIVE! Andy Murray latest score and updates from doubles match with brother Jamie

Andy Murray - LIVE!

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon farewell begins this evening as he teams up with brother Jamie Murray to face John Peers and Rinky Hijikata in the first round of the men’s doubles. It has been an eventful ten days or so for Murray, rushing to try and recover in time from back surgery to make one final singles appearance at SW19.

Even he deemed that ultimately impossible, and it is instead the doubles that will provide the stage for Murray to say goodbye to Wimbledon and Centre Court, on which he enjoyed his greatest moments in 2013 and 2016. This will not be his final match here, regardless of the outcome, after it was confirmed that he will partner Emma Raducanu in the mixed doubles.

It is the first time Murray has played with his brother at Wimbledon. Jamie has himself tasted success on these courts, winning the mixed doubles title in 2007 and 2017, and he will be desperate to ensure Team Murray enjoy a memorable run. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

We don’t have an exact start time for this one.

It’s the third match on Centre Court, following Iga Swiatek’s clash with Petra Martic.

That match is still on serve in the opening set, so have to think we’re at least an hour away from the Murray brothers walking out onto Centre Court.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Andy Murray and Jamie Murray’s doubles match against John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.

It is the start of Andy’s Wimbledon farewell, after he missed out on the chance of a singles swansong.

Playing alongside his brother, on Centre Court... it’s a decent consolation prize.

We’ll have all the build-up and then full coverage of the match right here. Stick with us.