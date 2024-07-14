Wimbledon 2024 LIVE! Alcaraz vs Djokovic latest score and updates from men's final

Wimbledon 2024 LIVE!

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz faces off against Novak Djokovic, the seven-time king of Centre Court, in what promises to be a thrilling repeat of last year’s showpiece in SW19. The greatest tennis tournament in the world signs off for another year this afternoon with arguably the two best players on the planet doing battle.

Alcaraz last year beat Djokovic in a five-set marathon lasting four hours and 42 minutes and another victory today would make him only the second man in the Open era, alongside Roger Federer, to win his first four grand slam finals. The young Spaniard has been inconsistent during the tournament but roared back in stunning fashion to beat Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

For Djokovic, who reaches his first final of the year, exacting revenge and claiming an eighth Wimbledon title would see him move level with Federer's SW19 tally, and one ahead of Margaret Court's all-time record haul of 24 grand slam singles crowns. Follow Alcaraz vs Djokovic in the men’s singles final with Dom Smith at Wimbledon live below!

Wimbledon 2024 latest updates

Start time: 2pm BST

How to watch: BBC and iPlayer

Carlos Alcaraz's route to final

Novak Djokovic's route to final

Men's singles final prediction

What happened last year?

Djokovic 2-6, 2-6, 1-1 Alcaraz

15:35 , Dom Smith

Long from Alcaraz, putting Djokovic in the picture at 0-30 up...

But pressure is no problem for this 21-year-old, as he slams a forehand winner beyond Djokovic.

Djokovic looks absolutely shattered as he walks away after forcing Alcaraz wide and long, then drop-shotting, only for the Spaniard to get there and tap into the open court.

30-30. 40-30. Alcaraz nets. Deuce. Stirring drop-shot Alcaraz. Advantage. Game.

Djokovic 2-6, 2-6, 1-0 Alcaraz

15:30 , Dom Smith

Alcaraz goes long as Djokovic moves to 40-15, and he tucks home to hold the first game.

Alcaraz served first in the the first two sets. I just wonder whether the psychology of being behind in this one, though only on serve, might see this one end differently? Djokovic will hope so. He needs so!

Djokovic 2-6, 2-6 Alcaraz

15:25 , Dom Smith

Alcaraz causes a few ‘ooo’s round Centre Court as he double faults, but then he’s back level as Djokovic nets with a return of serve.

Then a remarkable point from Djokovic, who contorts his body to return a smashing serve and then ends up, five shots later, hitting a smash winner of his own for 30-30.

...And then he nets his return of serve. And an ace sees Alcaraz two sets up, as he clenches his fist in celebration.

Djokovic 2-6, 2-5 Alcaraz

15:21 , Dom Smith

Nice line putaway by Djokovic to begin the game, and then a blistering ace as he moves 30-0 in front on serve.

Then Djokovic drop-shots a poweful effort by Alcaraz just over the net — looking for all the world like a winner — but Alcaraz gets there somehow and wins the point.

Djokovic to the net to no avail once more. 30-30 now, with the Spaniard eyeing the double break again.

And Djokovic is left cursing himself as another net approach leads to him missing against the tape.

Double fault. Djokovic challenges but he knows he’s missed. Alcaraz serving to go TWO sets up now.

Djokovic 2-6, 2-4 Alcaraz

15:17 , Dom Smith

Just as it looks like Djokovic is starting to take control of the first point of Alcaraz’s service game, the 21-year-old passes a cannon down the line for 15-0. He’s inevitable at the moment.

Well left Alcaraz, who allows Djokovic’s looper to drop into the tramlines. 30-0.

4-2 Alcaraz.

Djokovic 2-6, 2-3 Alcaraz

15:13 , Dom Smith

Lovely ace down the T from Djokovic for 30-0, and then an amazing point where both players pile-drive into the far reaches of the court but Alcaraz ultimately returns long. 40-0. Drop shot Djokovic. Game. Thaaaat’s more like it.

Djokovic 2-6, 1-3 Alcaraz

15:11 , Dom Smith

Alcaraz opens with an ace, then adds a fine line forehand which Djokovic pummels into the net.

WHAT A SHOT ALCARAZ. He jogs up and onto a limp Djokovic pass and tucks it away with a deft volley.

Djokovic winner for 40-15. Cross-court drop shot Alcaraz to take the game. He is loving it out there right now.

Djokovic 2-6, 1-2 Alcaraz

15:06 , Dom Smith

A moment in slow motion there as a rather limp forehand with top spin bounces down into the court, Djokovic watches it, leaves it, and Alcaraz takes the point with ease.

Djokovic really struggling out there. And just as I type that, he offers up another double fault.

Alcaraz gets too much on a forehand, for 40-30 Djokovic, who holds with an exceptional drop shot.

Djokovic 2-6, 0-2 Alcaraz

15:02 , Dom Smith

They’re loving the double faults at the moment, these two. Alcaraz serves one up to begin this game, but Djokovic then arrows a backhand well beyond the baseline to give the Spaniard parity.

Sensational drop shot Alcaraz for 30-15. And it only gets BETTER for Alcaraz, who slaps a winner down the line and onto the chalk for 40-15.

But a net and a double fault takes us to deuce! Alcaraz takes it.

Djokovic 2-6, 0-1 Alcaraz

14:57 , Dom Smith

Twice long from Djokovic as Alcaraz works up to 15-40 on the Serb’s serve. And with a bizarre net from Djokovic which looks for all the world like it should have been a simple putaway, Alcaraz has an immediate break of serve in the second set.

Djokovic 2-6 Alcaraz

14:51 , Dom Smith

Double fault from Alcaraz to bring Djokovic level at 15-15.

Alcaraz struggling for first serves in this game, and at 40-15, Djokovic finds a super shot that the Spaniard can only net.

A rogue cheer of “Come on England”, eluding to tonight’s Euro 2024 final, draws a laugh.

Alcaraz, taking the first set, draws a rapturous applause.

Djokovic 2-5 Alcaraz

14:46 , Dom Smith

Net volley by Djokovic for 15-0, and then another in some style by the 37-year-old.

Alcaraz into the tramlines with an unforced error, as Djokovic moves to 40-0.

Hold. Djokovic stays in the first set.

Djokovic 1-5 Alcaraz

14:43 , Dom Smith

Fine, fine net putaway by Alcaraz, right into the corner, and Djokovic continues to net with his usually so dependable returns of serve.

Break point arrives for Djokovic, but his reaction lob goes wide and it’s saved by Alcaraz.

Via deuce, and sealed with an ace, Alcaraz holds for 5-1 and is just a game away from the first set now.

Djokovic 1-4 Alcaraz

14:38 , Dom Smith

Alcaraz tucks a winner down the line into open court for 0-15, and then 0-30 as Djokovic — struggling right now — goes long.

Then, with an unforced error from Alcaraz and then a deuce, just like that it’s 30-30.

Djokovic nets for 30-40 and break point. And with an uncharacteristic double fault, Djokovic is broken again!

4-1 Alcaraz, and a very one-sided first set so far.

Djokovic 1-3 Alcaraz

14:34 , Dom Smith

Beautifully crafted point by Alcaraz to start, as he slams down a serve and then drop-shots deftly, which Djokovic can only return into the net.

Then an ace. Then, for 40-0, an even better ace, right into the corner of the service box and with Djokovic unmoved.

Djokovic nets. Game to love, Alcaraz.

Djokovic 1-2 Alcaraz

14:31 , Dom Smith

Djokovic really struggling at the moment, approaching the net twice in this game, first with Alcaraz firing past him, and then with the Serb volleying only into the tramlines.

Djokovic moves to 40-30 as he forces Alcaraz to net at the baseline. Then an ace to hold.

Djokovic 0-2 Alcaraz

14:28 , Dom Smith

Line winner Djokovic for 0-15, then ace Alcaraz for 15-15.

Alcaraz with a cross-court forehand winner brings up 30-15, then it’s 40-15, and Djokovic backhands down the line into the tramlines as Alcaraz underscores his break of serve with an instant serve.

Djokovic 0-1 Alcaraz

14:24 , Dom Smith

And we’re underway!

An apology from Alcaraz as his forehand clips the tape and bounces just over, for 15-30.

Djokovic gets back to 30-30 and then slams down a juicy ace to get ahead in his service game for the first time.

But then Djokovic goes long under no real pressure and it’s deuce.

Djokovic approaches the net but to no avail, as Alcaraz catches him out with a powerful forehand down the line for break point. Saved.

Alcaraz then hammers an exceptional shot onto the line, but Djokovic saves that break point too and hits a winner of his own.

Alcaraz have three subsequent advantages and takes the third. A break in the first game, which lasted FOURTEEN minutes.

What a contest this could be.

Here come the players!

13:59 , Dom Smith

Djokovic and Alcaraz are now making that long walk out onto Centre Court.

Once settled, they will begin their warm-up.

Yesterday on Centre Court

13:55 , Dom Smith

Those of us on Centre Court yesterday were treated to an absolute cracker of a match, when Barbora Krejcikova beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the women’s final to win her first-ever Wimbledon title.

You can read our report from that match here.

Recap of last year

13:51 , Dom Smith

Last year’s marathon final between Alcaraz and Djokovic lasted four hours and 42 minutes, making it the third-longest Wimbledon final in history.

In the end, Alcaraz won out, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Standard Sport prediction

13:37 , Dom Smith

It was Carlos Alcaraz who won last year’s final, in five sets, but Novak Djokovic looks to have beaten his knee injury now and seems a tougher prospect than last year.

Djokovic to win, in four sets.

Novak Djokovic — route to the final

13:29 , Dom Smith

First round: Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic) — 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Second round: Jacob Fearnley (Britain) — 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5

Third round: Alexei Popyrin (Australia) — 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3)

Fourth round: Holger Rune (Denmark, 15th seed) — 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Quarter-finals: Alex de Minaur (Australia, ninth seed) — walkover

Semi-finals: Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, 25th seed) — 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz — route to the final

13:15 , Dom Smith

First round: Mark Lajal (Estonia) — 7-6(3), 7-5, 6-2

Second round: Aleksandar Vukic (Australia) — 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-2

Third round: Francis Tiafoe (USA, 29th seed) — 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2

Fourth round: Ugo Humbert (France, 16th seed) — 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

Quarter-finals: Tommy Paul (USA, 12th seed) — 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2,

Semi-finals: Daniil Medvedev (Russia, 5th seed) — (1)6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Start time

12:56 , Dom Smith

The match is due to begin just after 2pm BST, with the players doing that famous walk onto Centre Court at exactly 2pm.

How to watch

12:51

The match will be broadcast live to license fee payers in the UK on BBC One and online via the BBC iPlayer.

Good afternoon

12:44 , Dom Smith

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of the 2024 Wimbledon men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

It’s a repeat of last year’s blockbuster final, in which Alcaraz prevailed in a five-set marathon.

For Djokovic, history is on the line. Only Roger Federer has more Wimbledon titles than Djokovic. If the Serb wins today, he will go level with Federer on eight.

Stay with us for game-by-game updates of the final!