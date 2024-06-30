Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic in five-set epic to win men’s final

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon men’s final, denying the Serbian a fifth consecutive title, in a five-set epic and one of the greatest matches ever played at the All England Club.

Alcaraz fought from a set down in an instant classic to end Djokovic’s winning run in SW19, with the match played across almost five hours of breathtaking drama. Before the final, Djokovic had won 34 consecutive matches at Wimbledon and had not lost on Centre Court since 2013, but Alcaraz overturned history to win his second grand slam title. Djokovic had also won his previous 104 grand slam matches after winning the opening set.

In doing so, the 20-year-old Spaniard brings one of the most dominant eras of tennis history to an end. Alcaraz is the first player outside of the sport’s ‘big four’ of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title since 2002. Djokovic had been bidding to join Federer by equalling his men’s record of eight singles titles, but was denied by an inspired Alcaraz.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” an emotional Alcaraz said after receiving the trophy from the Princess of Wales. “Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport – for me it’s incredible. It’s amazing, for a boy like me, 20 years old, to reach this kind of situation.”

Follow live updates and results from day 14 of Wimbledon, below.

Wimbledon 2023 Latest updates - Men’s singles final

Carlos Alcaraz captures the impossible and now Wimbledon will never be the same again

Djokovic misses out on eighth Wimbledon title as Alcaraz triumphs for first time at SW19

Alfie Hewett loses wheelchair singles final after triumphing in doubles alongside Gordon Reid

Henry Searle becomes the first British winner in boys’ singles for 61 years

Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon 2023 women’s singles final

GB’s Neal Skupski claimed his Wimbledon men’s doubles title with Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof

Novak Djokovic has created a unique rival – is Wimbledon defeat the beginning of the end?

Monday 17 July 2023 14:26 , Mike Jones

After the anger and the frustration came the sense and the perspective. Novak Djokovic’s winning run at Wimbledon was over and he had been beaten at his own game. Carlos Alcaraz not only triumphed in the battle of generations but in the contest of nerves and minds, prevailing in the fifth set of a Wimbledon final that will be remembered as one of the greatest ever played.

Regrets? There were two: Djokovic allowed the second-set tiebreak to slip away, then when Alcaraz broke his serve in the fifth, Djokovic smashed his racket into the net-post. “It was a frustration in the moment,” he conceded. “Not much to say about that.”

But Djokovic accepted the result. “He was a deserved winner today, no doubt,” Djokovic said. After winning eight five-setters in a row, he believed a defeat was finally overdue. “I’ve won some epic finals that I was very close to losing,” he admitted. “Maybe this is kind of a fair-and-square deal.”

Djokovic was gracious in defeat, effusive in his praise, and honest when assessing the threat he now faces. “I haven’t played a player like him ever, to be honest,” he revealed, and he was including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic has created a unique rival – is Wimbledon defeat the start of the end?

Carlos Alcaraz captures the impossible and now Wimbledon will never be the same again

Monday 17 July 2023 13:07 , Mike Jones

Wimbledon has a new champion, and a new hero. To break new ground and end Novak Djokovic’s dominance at the All England Club, Carlos Alcaraz had to go to a place no one else had dared to reach, dragging the most successful men’s player of all time into a battle that saw this final live up to its hype and will be remembered as one of the greatest ever staged here.

In overturning history, Alcaraz played with a spirit of infectious belief and carried Centre Court with him.

The 20-year-old Spaniard met Djokovic head on, denying the Serbian a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, refusing to go down against the game’s most formidable force and a legend of the sport who had won 104 matches in a row from a set up at the grand slams.

Carlos Alcaraz captures the impossible and now Wimbledon will never be the same again

BBC reveal record Wimbledon viewing figures after Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic final

Monday 17 July 2023 21:00 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz’s epic win against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday was watched by over 15 million people in the UK, the BBC revealed.

The five-set thriller hit a peak audience of 11.3m on BBC One, the highest since Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title against Milos Raonic in 2016.

There was also an additional 4.1m streams on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, while the BBC said a total of 54.3m streams throughout the two-week tournament was a new digital record.

BBC reveal record Wimbledon viewing figures after epic men’s final

Alcaraz the new king as big three stutter – what we learned at Wimbledon

Monday 17 July 2023 20:40 , Mike Jones

Wimbledon is over for another year and as usual it was an eventful fortnight.

There is a new king of Centre Court after Carlos Alcaraz dethroned Novak Djokovic while history was made in the women’s final as unseeded Marketa Vondrousova won.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five things we learned at the championships.

Alcaraz the new king as big three stutter – what we learned at Wimbledon

A new era – Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon win sparks men’s tennis into life

Monday 17 July 2023 20:20 , Mike Jones

The narrative surrounding men’s tennis changed in the split second it took for Novak Djokovic’s final forehand to hit the Centre Court net and fall to the grass.

A season that looked set to see the Serbian smash the records he has not yet claimed – a first calendar Grand Slam, an unprecedented 25th major singles title – instead has been turned on its head thanks to the brilliance of 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.

By handing Djokovic his first Wimbledon defeat since 2017, Alcaraz has answered the one question that had been lingering – could he match and surpass the great Serbian on the biggest stage of all?

A new era – Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon win sparks men’s tennis into life

Novak Djokovic has created a unique rival – is Wimbledon defeat the beginning of the end?

Monday 17 July 2023 20:00 , Mike Jones

After the anger and the frustration came the sense and the perspective. Novak Djokovic’s winning run at Wimbledon was over and he had been beaten at his own game. Carlos Alcaraz not only triumphed in the battle of generations but in the contest of nerves and minds, prevailing in the fifth set of a Wimbledon final that will be remembered as one of the greatest ever played.

Regrets? There were two: Djokovic allowed the second-set tiebreak to slip away, then when Alcaraz broke his serve in the fifth, Djokovic smashed his racket into the net-post. “It was a frustration in the moment,” he conceded. “Not much to say about that.”

But Djokovic accepted the result. “He was a deserved winner today, no doubt,” Djokovic said. After winning eight five-setters in a row, he believed a defeat was finally overdue. “I’ve won some epic finals that I was very close to losing,” he admitted. “Maybe this is kind of a fair-and-square deal.”

Novak Djokovic has created a unique rival – is Wimbledon defeat the start of the end?

An in-depth look at the rapid rise of Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz

Monday 17 July 2023 19:45 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz won his second grand slam before turning 21 with Sunday’s Wimbledon triumph.

Alcaraz is outstripping the achievements of runner-up Novak Djokovic and the rest of the modern ‘big three’ at the same age and here, the PA news agency looks at the statistics behind the Spaniard’s rapid rise to prominence.

An in-depth look at the rapid rise of Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz

Marketa Vondrousova writes her own history after Wimbledon triumph over heartbroken Ons Jabeur

Monday 17 July 2023 19:30 , Mike Jones

Note to all: sporting fairytales are a rare occurrence. Don’t be fooled by Lionel Messi’s World Cup triumph in Qatar – that was an anomaly. Usually, when the pressure cooker is at its highest and the burden of history is barely a fingertip away, it can all get a little bit too much. And ultimately, it all proved too much for Ons Jabeur on Saturday, with Marketa Vondrousova the women’s singles champion at Wimbledon 2023.

The world No 42 – the first unseeded woman to win the ladies singles in its long history – had a bet with her coach that he would have to get the Wimbledon badge tattooed on his body if she won the title. Whether Jan Mertl will be deep down regretting that decision now is a moot point. The Czech 24-year-old, in beating five seeds in seven rounds, has pulled off one of the all-time shock streaks this past fortnight at the All England Club. In the split-second of victory, 6-4 6-4, with one final volley into the open court, she glanced in disbelief to her box before collapsing to the ground.

Vondrousova writes her own history after Wimbledon triumph over heartbroken Jabeur

Carlos Alcaraz captures the impossible and now Wimbledon will never be the same again

Monday 17 July 2023 19:15 , Mike Jones

Wimbledon has a new champion, and a new hero. To break new ground and end Novak Djokovic’s dominance at the All England Club, Carlos Alcaraz had to go to a place no one else had dared to reach, dragging the most successful men’s player of all time into a battle that saw this final live up to its hype and will be remembered as one of the greatest ever staged here.

In overturning history, Alcaraz played with a spirit of infectious belief and carried Centre Court with him.

The 20-year-old Spaniard met Djokovic head on, denying the Serbian a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, refusing to go down against the game’s most formidable force and a legend of the sport who had won 104 matches in a row from a set up at the grand slams.

Carlos Alcaraz captures the impossible and now Wimbledon will never be the same again

Wimbledon 2023’s best matches

Monday 17 July 2023 19:00 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon saved the best for last as Carlos Alcaraz claimed a first SW19 title in an epic final against defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian had been unbeaten on Centre Court since Andy Murray beat him in 2013 so it was going to take something special from the Spaniard to end that 45-match run – and he delivered.

An inauspicious start saw him fall a set down quickly and then Djokovic had a set point to go 2-0 up and surely on the way to a record-equalling eighth title.

But a missed backhand proved pivotal as Alcaraz mounted an astonishing comeback to go 2-1 up before Djokovic took it to a decider by winning the fourth set.

However, the 20-year-old world number one battled back brilliantly to win 1-6 7-6 (8) 6-1 3-6 6-4.

Wimbledon 2023’s best matches

Monday 17 July 2023 18:50 , Mike Jones

Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka

When Aryna Sabalenka was serving at 40-30, a point away from going 5-3 up in the second set of her semi-final against Ons Jabeur having already won the first, she cannot be blamed if she allowed herself to think of the final.

The second seed had put on a resolute display against last year’s beaten finalist, hitting her way out of trouble against the tricky Tunisian to put herself on the brink of victory.

But then Jabeur preyed on a moment of weakness from Sabalenka and won three successive games to send the match to a decider.

With momentum on her side she was able to control the third set to eventually post a 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-3 victory.

Wimbledon 2023’s best matches

Monday 17 July 2023 18:40 , Mike Jones

Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Azarenka

A Sunday night clash on Court One produced great sporting theatre, full of drama and controversy.

Underpinning the fourth-round match between two mothers was some incredible tennis, but it was the first time a Ukrainian player had come up against a Russian or Belarussian at this year’s tournament.

Elina Svitolina, who went on to lose in the semi-finals, felt that she was playing for a higher cause than herself throughout the whole tournament and after battling from a set down produced a brilliant victory in a dramatic and tense deciding tie-break to win 2-6 6-4 7-6 (9).

But it was not until after the match that the real drama happened as Svitolina, as has been customary since the war in Ukraine began, refused to shake hands with Belarussian Azarenka, who was roundly booed by the Court One crowd when she then left the stadium promptly.

Wimbledon 2023’s best matches

Monday 17 July 2023 18:30 , Mike Jones

Holger Rune vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

This third-round match may have gone on for a minute shy of four hours but it will always be remembered for the penultimate point.

After trading two sets apiece, with the Spaniard Davidovich Fokina going two sets to one up before Rune levelled, the fifth set went to a tiebreak.

That was typically tight and the first-to-10 breaker was tied at 8-8 with Fokina serving.

What happened next left everyone in shock as the 31st seed incredibly decided to produce an underarm serve, which Rune dispatched with ease to set up match point.

He then converted at the first attempt to seal a 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-4 7-6 (8) victory.

Wimbledon 2023’s best matches

Monday 17 July 2023 18:20 , Mike Jones

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

It is a shame the clash between two-time champion Andy Murray and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas came as early as the second round and the pair did not disappoint over two days of action.

Starting around 7.30pm on the first Thursday, the first two tie-break sets were shared with Tsitsipas winning the first and Murray levelling up.

Murray immediately broke early in the third set which he then won, and was looking very good, but at 10.40pm the match was suspended due to the impending curfew.

They came back the following day and Murray could not regain his level, though would have had break points in the fourth set – that could have allowed him to then serve for the match – had he challenged an incorrect line call.

However, Tsitsipas was too good in the decider and sealed a 7-6 (3) 6-7 (2) 6-4 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory.

Wimbledon: How to get tennis tickets and register for 2024 ballot

Monday 17 July 2023 18:10 , Mike Jones

Fans keen to grab a ticket for 2024 can now declare their interest. The tournament is scheduled from 1-14 July.

The Wimbledon Public Ballot will return and entry opens in September 2023. Fans can register now and will be sent the latest information on ticketing for The Championships 2024 here.

How to get Wimbledon tickets and register for 2024 ballot

Wimbledon hero Henry Searle reassessing strategy as focus turns to men’s game

Monday 17 July 2023 18:00 , Mike Jones

Henry Searle’s Wimbledon exploits will force his coaching team to “go back to the drawing board”.

The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton became the first British winner of the Wimbledon boys’ singles title since Stanley Matthews, the son of the great footballer, in 1962.

Searle – who hit an incredible 134mph serve on his way to the title – now has his eyes on the men’s game.

Wimbledon hero Henry Searle reassessing strategy as focus turns to men’s game

Henry Searle: Who is British Wimbledon boys’ champion and how good can he be?

Monday 17 July 2023 17:50 , Mike Jones

On Sunday afternoon, Henry Searle became the boys’ singles champion at Wimbledon, ending a 61-year wait for a British winner in that competition.

In beating Russia’s Yaroslav Demin in straight sets to lift the trophy, 17-year-old Searle emulated the 1962 triumph of Stanley Matthews Jr, son of the British footballing great. But just how good can Searle be?

His 6-4 6-4 victory over the fifth seed on Sunday was an impressive result, achieved through an assured performance, yet a junior grand-slam title is no guarantee of the same success at senior level.

Who is Wimbledon boys’ champion Henry Searle and how good can he be?

Novak Djokovic fined for ‘racket abuse’ in Wimbledon final

Monday 17 July 2023 17:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic has been fined 8,000 US dollars after smashing his racket against a net post during Sunday’s men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has confirmed the 36-year-old has been hit with the penalty, which amounts to around £6,117, for “racket abuse” during his defeat by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic allowed his frustration to show after failing to break Alcaraz and then losing his own service game during the decisive fifth set of an enthralling contest on Centre Court.

Umpire Fergus Murphy, who had earlier pulled up the Serbian for a time violation, immediately issued a warning for a code violation.

Novak Djokovic fined for Wimbledon final outburst

Henry Searle ends 61-year wait for British success in Wimbledon boys’ singles

Monday 17 July 2023 17:30 , Mike Jones

Henry Searle became the first British boys’ singles champion at Wimbledon since 1962.

The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton beat fifth seed Yaroslav Demin 6-4 6-4 on Court One to emulate Stanley Matthews, son of the famous footballer, who triumphed 61 years ago.

He is Britain’s first junior champion since Laura Robson won the girls’ event in 2008 and ensured more home success at this year’s tournament after Neal Skupski won the men’s doubles on Saturday.

Henry Searle ends 61-year wait for British success in Wimbledon boys’ singles

Kim Clijsters offers Ons Jabeur advice after third grand slam final defeat

Monday 17 July 2023 17:20 , Mike Jones

Kim Clijsters has advised Ons Jabeur to “fake it until you make it” after another heartbreaking grand slam final defeat.

The popular Tunisian could not overcome her nerves in a 6-4 6-4 loss to Marketa Vondrousova that made it back-to-back Wimbledon final losses.

A US Open final defeat to Iga Swiatek was sandwiched in between and Jabeur now joins an unwanted club of players who have lost their first three grand slam finals.

Like Andy Murray, it took Belgian Clijsters five attempts before she finally won one, and she shared tears with Jabeur in the locker room.

Kim Clijsters offers Ons Jabeur advice after third grand slam final defeat

Carlos Alcaraz: Wimbledon 2023 champion in profile

Monday 17 July 2023 17:10 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic’s reign in the Wimbledon men’s final in a battle of youth against experience for the SW19 crown.

The final featured the widest age gap between two men’s grand slam finalists in 48 years, and the young Spaniard is faced with the toughest challenge in tennis; Djokovic had won 34 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, he had not lost at the tournament since 2017, and not on Centre Court since 2013.

Having won the US Open final last year to claim his first major title at the age of just 19, Alcaraz’s victory has truly announced the Spaniard as the next great player in the sport.

Wimbledon 2023 finalist Carlos Alcaraz in profile

Carlos Alcaraz speaking after winning the Wimbledon final

Monday 17 July 2023 17:00 , Mike Jones

“It’s big moment not just for me, but for my family, for all the people around me. It’s really, really special moment.

“I start playing tennis thanks my dad. Really huge fan of tennis. I mean, he was watching tennis before I was born. It’s crazy. His whole life, it’s about tennis.

“I think for them, watching his kid making history, lifting the trophy, winning Wimbledon, is something incredible for them. For me to have them there, giving them a big hug, it’s something that I will never forget. I hope to have a photo from that moment because I’m going to keep forever.”

Carlos Alcaraz speaking after winning the Wimbledon final

Monday 17 July 2023 16:50 , Mike Jones

“If I would have lost that set, probably I couldn’t lift the trophy. I probably could have lost in three sets, straight sets. I would say that gave me a lot of confidence, a lot of motivation to still going and to think that I’m able to win Novak in that stage.

“I am totally different player than French Open. I grew up a lot since that moment. I learned a lot from that moment.

“I took lesson from that match. I did something different before the match. I prepared a little bit different mentally before the match. I could deal with the pressure, the nerves, better than I did in French Open.

“I think was the mental part that allow me to stay there during the five sets.”

Carlos Alcaraz speaking after winning the Wimbledon final

Monday 17 July 2023 16:40 , Mike Jones

“It’s a dream come true for me, being a Wimbledon champion, something that I really wanted. Honestly, I didn’t expect to get it really soon. Yeah, it’s time to enjoy and share everything, all my feelings.

“Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me.

“It’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure. As I said, it’s great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well.

“It’s great for me and I think for the young players, as well.”

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova took inspiration from sponsor snub

Monday 17 July 2023 16:30 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova cited being dumped by sponsor Nike as a driving factor behind her surprise Wimbledon victory.

The Czech emerged as one of the most unlikely champions at the All England Club and the first unseeded women’s winner with a 6-4 6-4 victory against favourite Ons Jabeur.

Vondrousova’s success was all the more surprising given her lack of pedigree on grass and a long injury absence last year following wrist surgery, and her failure to build on her run to the 2019 French Open final meant her clothing contract with Nike was not renewed.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova took inspiration from sponsor snub

Wimbledon shows lack of depth in British game – but it’s not all doom and gloom

Monday 17 July 2023 16:20 , Mike Jones

Britain’s leading players were sunning themselves on holiday as the Wimbledon finals took centre stage.

The tournament was not even at the half-way stage when Katie Boulter’s late-night demolition by Elena Rybakina ended home singles hopes in the third round.

There had been some good moments, notably a first victory on Centre Court for Liam Broady against fourth seed Casper Ruud to join Boulter in the third round.

Wimbledon shows lack of depth in British game – but it’s not all doom and gloom

Neal Skupski rewards brother Ken’s travelling exploits with Wimbledon win

Monday 17 July 2023 16:10 , Mike Jones

Neal Skupski rewards brother Ken’s travelling exploits with Wimbledon win

Neal Skupski revealed he had no choice but to win the Wimbledon men’s doubles title after his brother and coach Ken returned from his family holiday in Ibiza to watch the final.

Skupski became just the second Briton to win the SW19 men’s doubles in the open era, after Jonny Marray 11 years ago, as he and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof beat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4 6-4 on Centre Court.

The 33-year-old Liverpudlian thought he would have to play his final without Ken in his box after his older sibling drove home following Thursday’s semi-final to go on holiday.

Neal Skupski rewards brother Ken’s travelling exploits with Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz: ‘I haven’t played someone like him, not ever Roger or Rafa’

Monday 17 July 2023 16:00 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz’s greatest strengths: “I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he’s got basically best of all three worlds.

“He’s got this mental resilience and really maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It’s quite impressive. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defense that we’ve seen with Rafa over the years.

“And I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands that he’s got some similarities with my backhands. Yeah, two-handed backhands, defense, being able to adapt. I think that has been my personal strength for many years. He has it, too.

“I haven’t played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is very complete player. Amazing adapting capabilities that I think are a key for longevity and for successful career on all surfaces.”

Novak Djokovic hopes to face Carlos Alcaraz at US Open

Monday 17 July 2023 15:52 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic, in his press conference after defeat to Carlos Alcaraz: “I’ve won some epic finals that I was very close to losing. Maybe this is kind of a fair-and-square deal I guess to lose a match like this for me here. Even though it hurts, it’s never easy to lose a close match.

“Credit to Carlos. Amazing poise in the important moments. For someone of his age to handle the nerves like this, be playing attacking tennis, and to close out the match the way he did... I thought I returned very well that last game, but he was just coming up with some amazing, amazing shots.

“Yeah, congratulations to him and to his team. What a tournament for him. What a match today to be part of. I hope, yeah, everyone enjoyed it.”

One game, 26 minutes, 32 points: Numbers behind Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon final epic

Monday 17 July 2023 15:45 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were pushed to the limit in 26-minute game that was clinched by the Spaniard to put him in the driving seat of the Wimbledon final.

It was a mammoth effort in the fifth game of the third set, which saw 32 points played out in a thrilling eye-catching exchange. It had everything, including 13 deuces, before Alcaraz finally capitalised on his seventh break point to go two breaks up in the set.

There were as many points in that game as the entire first set, and Alcaraz almost ran a kilometre.

32 points, 26 minutes: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic’s epic game in numbers

Djokovic on reflecting positively about his Wimbledon run

Monday 17 July 2023 15:38 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic was also asked whether he can reflect positively after reaching a third Grand Slam final in 2023 to which he replied:

“I will be tomorrow morning probably but today not so much. Tough one to swallow when you are so close. There are the moment that we work for every day to play on the biggest stages and biggest courts and most important tournaments in the world.

“I’ve been blessed with so many incredible matches throughout my career. I’m really grateful. I lost to a better player and I have to move on stronger.

“It’s nice to see my son still there, still smiling. I love you, thank you for supporting me and we can all have a big hug, and love each other.

“Thank you.”

Djokovic praises Alcaraz

Monday 17 July 2023 15:30 , Mike Jones

Speaking on Centre Court following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz yesterday, Novak Djokovic praised his opponent who he described as ‘amazing’.

“Good afternoon to everyone - not so good for me but good for Carlos,” said Djokovic, “I have to start with praises to Carlos and his team. What a quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out. You can up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it . Amazing.

“I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay and hard court, but not on grass but now it’s a different story from this year obviously. Congrats, amazing way to adapt to the surface you played maybe one or twice.

“Amazing, what you did in Queens and congratulations to everybody in your team.

“As for me, you never like to lose matches like these but I guess when all the emotions are settled I’ll have to be very grateful. I won many tight and close matches in the past here, to name a few. 2019 against Roger. Maybe I should have lost a few finals that I won so maybe this is even stevens.”

Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears as Carlos Alcaraz denies Wimbledon dream

Monday 17 July 2023 15:22 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic broke down in tears addressing his son in the stands after losing the men’s Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz.

The 36-year-old had not lost at Wimbledon since 2017 and had not lost on Centre Court in over 10 years before Alcaraz, a player 16 years his junior, claimed the title.

It was a thrilling contest, Alcaraz refused to back down, despite a disappointing first set, but it only seemed to spur him on and the 20-year-old rebounded with force.

Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears as Carlos Alcaraz denies Wimbledon dream

Wimbledon’s headline makers in 2023

Monday 17 July 2023 15:15 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz

The 20-year-old was not supposed to be able to play so well on grass, having played just 11 matches on the surface before this tournament.

However, Alcaraz has proved that he has everything needed to prosper after a fine run that concluded with him ending Novak Djokovic’s 45-match unbeaten run on Centre Court and winning the title.

He is the first man in 21 years not called Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win at Wimbledon and few can bet against him having a career similar to those four greats.

It is ominous for the rest of the world as, once Djokovic finally departs from the scene, Alcaraz is now surely going to dominate on all surfaces for years to come.

(AP)

Wimbledon’s headline makers in 2023

Monday 17 July 2023 15:07 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova

Vondrousova created history when she became the first unseeded player to win the women’s title at Wimbledon after her 6-4 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur.

The Czech’s victory marks an impressive comeback after injury stalled her career having made the French Open final as a 19-year-old and she was only at Wimbledon last year to support her best friend in qualifying while wearing a cast following wrist surgery.

But now her name is on the honours board and she has a place in history, becoming just the third Czech woman to lift the title following Martina Navratilova and Petra Kvitova.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon’s headline makers in 2023

Monday 17 July 2023 15:00 , Mike Jones

Elina Svitolina

There has not been a more heartwarming story than Elina Svitolina’s run to the semi-finals.

The Ukrainian is playing just her second grand slam back after giving birth in October and she put on an inspired show as she beat Venus Williams, Elise Mertens, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka and Iga Swiatek on her way to the last four, where she was eventually beaten by champion Marketa Vondrousova.

The 28-year-old was not only playing with freedom following the birth of her daughter but also fighting for a much higher cause, knowing her compatriots back in war torn Ukraine were supporting her.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon’s headline makers in 2023

Monday 17 July 2023 14:52 , Mike Jones

Mirra Andreeva

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva proved her run to the third round of the French Open was no fluke after she went one better at Wimbledon.

The 16-year-old, who revealed she finds British hero Andy Murray “beautiful”, got to the fourth round and was a set up before eventually losing to Madison Keys.

A fine for two racket violations shows she still has some work to do on the mental side of things, but there is no doubting that her game is already there as her point-building and defence shone through.

This was a big step for a player who is undoubtedly going to become a big star in years to come.

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon’s headline makers in 2023

Monday 17 July 2023 14:45 , Mike Jones

Chris Eubanks

The American was a British headline writer’s dream given the likeness of his name to the famous boxer, but it was his tennis that delivered the knockout blows.

The 27-year-old arrived in SW19 with just two grand slam match wins to his name but left a superstar after a brilliant run to the quarter-finals.

He had been working as a pundit on the Tennis Channel, but his groundstrokes did the talking as his 321 winners set a new tournament record.

Big things could be about to happen after enjoying a new lease of life and he is sure to be a star attraction at the forthcoming US Open.

(REUTERS)

Henry Searle: Who is British Wimbledon boys’ champion and how good can he be?

Monday 17 July 2023 14:38 , Mike Jones

On Sunday afternoon, Henry Searle became the boys’ singles champion at Wimbledon, ending a 61-year wait for a British winner in that competition.

In beating Russia’s Yaroslav Demin in straight sets to lift the trophy, 17-year-old Searle emulated the 1962 triumph of Stanley Matthews Jr, son of the British footballing great. But just how good can Searle be?

His 6-4 6-4 victory over the fifth seed on Sunday was an impressive result, achieved through an assured performance, yet a junior grand-slam title is no guarantee of the same success at senior level.

Who is Wimbledon boys’ champion Henry Searle and how good can he be?

Moment Djokovic smashes racket in frustration during Wimbledon final

Monday 17 July 2023 14:30 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic smashed his racket on the Wimbledon net post after losing serve in the fifth set of the men’s singles final against Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serbian’s actions led to a warning from umpire Fergus Murphy for a conduct violation.

Moment Djokovic smashes racket in frustration during Wimbledon final

‘Prince of Wimbledon’ is pride of Spain as sporting stars toast Carlos Alcaraz

Monday 17 July 2023 14:22 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz was the toast of world sport after his stunning victory over Novak Djokovic handed him the Wimbledon men’s singles title for the first time at the age of just 20.

The Spaniard triumphed in a five-set epic to deny the Serbian a 24th grand slam title after a 1-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 arm wrestle on Centre Court.

His heroics prompted praise from the tennis glitterati and beyond as they took to social media after a thriller at SW19.

‘Prince of Wimbledon’ is pride of Spain as sporting stars toast Carlos Alcaraz

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid regain their Wimbledon crown

Monday 17 July 2023 14:15 , Mike Jones

British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid thrilled a packed Court One by winning their fifth Wimbledon wheelchairs doubles title.

Hewett and Reid reclaimed the trophy, having been runners up last year, with a 3-6 6-0 6-3 victory over Japan’s Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda in three sets.

It was an 18th grand slam win for the pair and a measure of revenge for Scotsman Reid, who was beaten by Oda in the singles semi-final earlier on Saturday.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid regain their Wimbledon crown

From Brad Pitt to Ariana Grande: All of the celebrities spotted at the Wimbledon final

Monday 17 July 2023 14:08 , Mike Jones

Tennis fans are watching intently as Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final today.

Djokovic is attempting to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon crown, which would move the Serbian level with Roger Federer on a men’s record eight singles titles at the tournament.

But eyes won’t only be on the two tennis players battling it out for the trophy – Centre Court is peppered with actors, musicians, film directors and royals, both in and outside of the Royal Box.

From Brad Pitt to Ariana Grande: All the celebrities spotted at the Wimbledon final

BBC reveal record Wimbledon viewing figures after Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic final

Monday 17 July 2023 14:04 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz’s epic win against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday was watched by over 15 million people in the UK, the BBC revealed.

The five-set thriller hit a peak audience of 11.3m on BBC One, the highest since Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title against Milos Raonic in 2016.

There was also an additional 4.1m streams on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, while the BBC said a total of 54.3m streams throughout the two-week tournament was a new digital record.

BBC reveal record Wimbledon viewing figures after epic men’s final

Hewett and Reid earn more doubles joy

Monday 17 July 2023 14:00 , Mike Jones

Britain’s Alfie Hewett and teammate Gordon Reid, triumphed in the men’s wheelchair doubles on Saturday. The home pair beat Japanese opponents Takuya Miki and Oda to post an 18th grand slam crown together.

Hewett also missed on the men’s singles crown after being beaten in the final by 17-year-old Tokito Oda from Japan. The Briton has won at the Australian Open, the French Open and US Open but his home slam has so far evaded him.

While the singles title at Wimbledon has proved problematic, Hewett had no problems in the doubles with his partner Reid and they claimed a fifth title in SW19.

Djokovic proves mortal as Alcaraz reigns

Monday 17 July 2023 13:52 , Mike Jones

There was a men’s final for the ages as long-time ruler Novak Djokovic, who had gone 10 years unbeaten on Centre Court, came up against the heir to the throne in the shape of Carlos Alcaraz.

Well, the Spaniard proved that he is ready to take the crown now as he won a near-five-hour final in five sets to claim a first Wimbledon title and deny his opponent a record-equalling eighth.

This is the start of a rivalry that will last as long as Djokovic carries on playing and it is fascinating to see how the 36-year-old reacts to his first SW19 defeat since 2017.

Wimbledon welcomes back Russian and Belarusian players

Monday 17 July 2023 13:44 , Mike Jones

Russian and Belarusian players returned to Wimbledon following last year’s ban due to the invasion of Ukraine and were generally well received.

Men’s world number three Daniil Medvedev and women’s world number two Aryna Sabalenka made up for lost time by each reaching the semi-finals.

While political tensions remained relatively muted, there was a flash point when Victoria Azarenka of Belarus was jeered off court following her fourth-round defeat by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Azarenka, who put up her hand to acknowledge Svitolina knowing her opponent did not wish to shake hands with a player from the aggressor countries, branded fans “drunk” and unfair.

Curfew causes issues

Monday 17 July 2023 13:36 , Mike Jones

The All England Club’s insistence on beginning Centre Court matches at 1.30pm remains a source of frustration for some.

Novak Djokovic led calls to overhaul the scheduling after his match with Hubert Hurkacz had to be suspended overnight due to the council-imposed 11pm curfew, while Andy Murray’s clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas was also impacted.

Despite objections, Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton offered no guarantees that earlier starts will be considered for next year’s tournament.

Beginning matches later makes the final contest of the day a prime-time occasion on BBC television and it appears that is now the goal, with Bolton reporting record viewing figures.

Britons fail to shine on big stage

Monday 17 July 2023 13:29 , Mike Jones

Question marks hang over the state of British tennis after home interest in the adult singles draws was wiped out before the end of week one.

Women’s number one Katie Boulter was the last Briton standing but her hopes were emphatically ended by a thumping third-round defeat to defending champion Elena Rybakina on day six.

Two-time winner Andy Murray, men’s number one Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady had all crashed out the previous day, while the raft of wild cards failed to produce a surprise package.

On a more positive note, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and potential star Jack Draper should soon return after missing the Championships through injury while 17-year-old Henry Searle became the first British boys’ singles champion at Wimbledon since 1962 and 14-year-old Mark Ceban won the boys’ under-14 event.

‘Big three’ dominance broken

Monday 17 July 2023 13:22 , Mike Jones

For the first time since Ashleigh Barty won the 2022 Australian Open and subsequently retired, there was a grand slam champion from outside the so-called ‘big three’ of the women’s game.

Three-time major winner Iga Swiatek has been the dominant force post-Barty, while Arnya Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have each won one of the leading tournaments in that time.

But Sabalenka’s semi-final exit to Ons Jabeur, which prevented her from replacing Swiatek as world number one, signalled an end to the trio’s stranglehold on the slams.

World number 42 Marketa Vondrousova was the surprise new name on the trophy, becoming the first unseeded player to win the women’s tournament in her first significant grand slam run since she lost the 2019 French Open to Barty as a teenager.

Alcaraz triumphs to echo Becker and Borg

Monday 17 July 2023 13:15 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest men’s Wimbledon champion since Boris Becker triumphed here in 1986.

Becker, who won the tournament twice as a teenager is the youngest player to win the men’s singles when, at 17 years and 227 days, he earned success in 1985. A year later, aged 18 years and 226 days, Becker won again and no-one as young has come close to winning the men’s singles since.

Before Becker there was Bjorn Borg. Like Alcaraz, Borg’s victory in 1976 came when he was 20 - 20 years and 27 days to be exact. He has a few days on Alcaraz though, who is the third youngest man to ever win Wimbledon at 20 years and 72 days old.

Marketa Vondrousova writes her own history after Wimbledon triumph over heartbroken Ons Jabeur

Monday 17 July 2023 13:00 , Mike Jones

Note to all: sporting fairytales are a rare occurrence. Don’t be fooled by Lionel Messi’s World Cup triumph in Qatar – that was an anomaly. Usually, when the pressure cooker is at its highest and the burden of history is barely a fingertip away, it can all get a little bit too much. And ultimately, it all proved too much for Ons Jabeur on Saturday, with Marketa Vondrousova the women’s singles champion at Wimbledon 2023.

The world No 42 – the first unseeded woman to win the ladies singles in its long history – had a bet with her coach that he would have to get the Wimbledon badge tattooed on his body if she won the title. Whether Jan Mertl will be deep down regretting that decision now is a moot point. The Czech 24-year-old, in beating five seeds in seven rounds, has pulled off one of the all-time shock streaks this past fortnight at the All England Club. In the split-second of victory, 6-4 6-4, with one final volley into the open court, she glanced in disbelief to her box before collapsing to the ground.

Vondrousova writes her own history after Wimbledon triumph over heartbroken Jabeur

Wimbledon: How to get tennis tickets and register for 2024 ballot

Monday 17 July 2023 12:53 , Mike Jones

Fans keen to grab a ticket for 2024 can now declare their interest. The tournament is scheduled from 1-14 July.

The Wimbledon Public Ballot will return and entry opens in September 2023. Fans can register now and will be sent the latest information on ticketing for The Championships 2024 here.

How to get Wimbledon tickets and register for 2024 ballot

Wimbledon hero Henry Searle reassessing strategy as focus turns to men’s game

Monday 17 July 2023 12:45 , Mike Jones

Henry Searle’s Wimbledon exploits will force his coaching team to “go back to the drawing board”.

The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton became the first British winner of the Wimbledon boys’ singles title since Stanley Matthews, the son of the great footballer, in 1962.

Searle – who hit an incredible 134mph serve on his way to the title – now has his eyes on the men’s game.

Wimbledon hero Henry Searle reassessing strategy as focus turns to men’s game

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join William and Kate to watch Wimbledon final

Monday 17 July 2023 12:37 , Mike Jones

Princess Charlotte made her debut at Wimbledon on Sunday, 16 July, as she joined Prince George, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales in the Royal Box to watch the men’s final.

The eight-year-old held Kate’s hand and greeted Wimbledon staff, police dog Stella and British wheelchair doubles’ champion Gordon Reid, as she arrived at SW19.

Charlotte watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in a five-set epic, punching the air to celebrate.

The 20-year-old Spaniard is the first player outside of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title since 2002.

Wimbledon 2023’s best matches

Monday 17 July 2023 12:30 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon saved the best for last as Carlos Alcaraz claimed a first SW19 title in an epic final against defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian had been unbeaten on Centre Court since Andy Murray beat him in 2013 so it was going to take something special from the Spaniard to end that 45-match run – and he delivered.

An inauspicious start saw him fall a set down quickly and then Djokovic had a set point to go 2-0 up and surely on the way to a record-equalling eighth title.

But a missed backhand proved pivotal as Alcaraz mounted an astonishing comeback to go 2-1 up before Djokovic took it to a decider by winning the fourth set.

However, the 20-year-old world number one battled back brilliantly to win 1-6 7-6 (8) 6-1 3-6 6-4.

Wimbledon 2023’s best matches

Monday 17 July 2023 12:24 , Mike Jones

Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka

When Aryna Sabalenka was serving at 40-30, a point away from going 5-3 up in the second set of her semi-final against Ons Jabeur having already won the first, she cannot be blamed if she allowed herself to think of the final.

The second seed had put on a resolute display against last year’s beaten finalist, hitting her way out of trouble against the tricky Tunisian to put herself on the brink of victory.

But then Jabeur preyed on a moment of weakness from Sabalenka and won three successive games to send the match to a decider.

With momentum on her side she was able to control the third set to eventually post a 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-3 victory.

Wimbledon 2023’s best matches

Monday 17 July 2023 12:18 , Mike Jones

Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Azarenka

A Sunday night clash on Court One produced great sporting theatre, full of drama and controversy.

Underpinning the fourth-round match between two mothers was some incredible tennis, but it was the first time a Ukrainian player had come up against a Russian or Belarussian at this year’s tournament.

Elina Svitolina, who went on to lose in the semi-finals, felt that she was playing for a higher cause than herself throughout the whole tournament and after battling from a set down produced a brilliant victory in a dramatic and tense deciding tie-break to win 2-6 6-4 7-6 (9).

But it was not until after the match that the real drama happened as Svitolina, as has been customary since the war in Ukraine began, refused to shake hands with Belarussian Azarenka, who was roundly booed by the Court One crowd when she then left the stadium promptly.

Wimbledon 2023’s best matches

Monday 17 July 2023 12:12 , Mike Jones

Holger Rune vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

This third-round match may have gone on for a minute shy of four hours but it will always be remembered for the penultimate point.

After trading two sets apiece, with the Spaniard Davidovich Fokina going two sets to one up before Rune levelled, the fifth set went to a tiebreak.

That was typically tight and the first-to-10 breaker was tied at 8-8 with Fokina serving.

What happened next left everyone in shock as the 31st seed incredibly decided to produce an underarm serve, which Rune dispatched with ease to set up match point.

He then converted at the first attempt to seal a 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-4 7-6 (8) victory.

Wimbledon 2023’s best matches

Monday 17 July 2023 12:06 , Mike Jones

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

It is a shame the clash between two-time champion Andy Murray and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas came as early as the second round and the pair did not disappoint over two days of action.

Starting around 7.30pm on the first Thursday, the first two tie-break sets were shared with Tsitsipas winning the first and Murray levelling up.

Murray immediately broke early in the third set which he then won, and was looking very good, but at 10.40pm the match was suspended due to the impending curfew.

They came back the following day and Murray could not regain his level, though would have had break points in the fourth set – that could have allowed him to then serve for the match – had he challenged an incorrect line call.

However, Tsitsipas was too good in the decider and sealed a 7-6 (3) 6-7 (2) 6-4 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory.

Henry Searle ready to take on the men’s game after historic Wimbledon win

Monday 17 July 2023 12:00 , Mike Jones

Wimbledon boys’ champion Henry Searle says his transition into the men’s game will be expedited after his title success.

The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton became the first British boy to win the singles tournament in SW19 since 1962 as a 6-4 6-4 win over Yaroslav Demin saw him emulate Stanley Matthews, son of the famous footballer.

He is Britain’s first junior champion since Laura Robson won the girls’ event in 2008 and ensured more home success at this year’s tournament after Neal Skupski won the men’s doubles on Saturday.

Henry Searle ready to take on the men’s game after historic Wimbledon win

Henry Searle ends 61-year wait for British success in Wimbledon boys’ singles

Monday 17 July 2023 11:53 , Mike Jones

Henry Searle became the first British boys’ singles champion at Wimbledon since 1962.

The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton beat fifth seed Yaroslav Demin 6-4 6-4 on Court One to emulate Stanley Matthews, son of the famous footballer, who triumphed 61 years ago.

He is Britain’s first junior champion since Laura Robson won the girls’ event in 2008 and ensured more home success at this year’s tournament after Neal Skupski won the men’s doubles on Saturday.

Henry Searle ends 61-year wait for British success in Wimbledon boys’ singles

Kim Clijsters offers Ons Jabeur advice after third grand slam final defeat

Monday 17 July 2023 11:45 , Mike Jones

Kim Clijsters has advised Ons Jabeur to “fake it until you make it” after another heartbreaking grand slam final defeat.

The popular Tunisian could not overcome her nerves in a 6-4 6-4 loss to Marketa Vondrousova that made it back-to-back Wimbledon final losses.

A US Open final defeat to Iga Swiatek was sandwiched in between and Jabeur now joins an unwanted club of players who have lost their first three grand slam finals.

Like Andy Murray, it took Belgian Clijsters five attempts before she finally won one, and she shared tears with Jabeur in the locker room

Kim Clijsters offers Ons Jabeur advice after third grand slam final defeat

Carlos Alcaraz: Wimbledon 2023 champion in profile

Monday 17 July 2023 11:38 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic’s reign in the Wimbledon men’s final in a battle of youth against experience for the SW19 crown.

The final featured the widest age gap between two men’s grand slam finalists in 48 years, and the young Spaniard is faced with the toughest challenge in tennis; Djokovic had won 34 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, he had not lost at the tournament since 2017, and not on Centre Court since 2013.

Having won the US Open final last year to claim his first major title at the age of just 19, Alcaraz’s victory has truly announced the Spaniard as the next great player in the sport.

Wimbledon 2023 finalist Carlos Alcaraz in profile

Carlos Alcaraz speaking after winning the Wimbledon final

Monday 17 July 2023 11:31 , Mike Jones

“It’s big moment not just for me, but for my family, for all the people around me. It’s really, really special moment.

“I start playing tennis thanks my dad. Really huge fan of tennis. I mean, he was watching tennis before I was born. It’s crazy. His whole life, it’s about tennis.

“I think for them, watching his kid making history, lifting the trophy, winning Wimbledon, is something incredible for them. For me to have them there, giving them a big hug, it’s something that I will never forget. I hope to have a photo from that moment because I’m going to keep forever.”

(Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz speaking after winning the Wimbledon final

Monday 17 July 2023 11:24 , Mike Jones

“If I would have lost that set, probably I couldn’t lift the trophy. I probably could have lost in three sets, straight sets. I would say that gave me a lot of confidence, a lot of motivation to still going and to think that I’m able to win Novak in that stage.

“I am totally different player than French Open. I grew up a lot since that moment. I learned a lot from that moment.

“I took lesson from that match. I did something different before the match. I prepared a little bit different mentally before the match. I could deal with the pressure, the nerves, better than I did in French Open.

“I think was the mental part that allow me to stay there during the five sets.”

Carlos Alcaraz speaking after winning the Wimbledon final

Monday 17 July 2023 11:16 , Mike Jones

“It’s a dream come true for me, being a Wimbledon champion, something that I really wanted. Honestly, I didn’t expect to get it really soon. Yeah, it’s time to enjoy and share everything, all my feelings.

“Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me.

“It’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure. As I said, it’s great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well.

“It’s great for me and I think for the young players, as well.”

(AELTC/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Neal Skupski rewards brother Ken’s travelling exploits with Wimbledon win

Monday 17 July 2023 11:09 , Mike Jones

Neal Skupski revealed he had no choice but to win the Wimbledon men’s doubles title after his brother and coach Ken returned from his family holiday in Ibiza to watch the final.

Skupski became just the second Briton to win the SW19 men’s doubles in the open era, after Jonny Marray 11 years ago, as he and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof beat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4 6-4 on Centre Court.

The 33-year-old Liverpudlian thought he would have to play his final without Ken in his box after his older sibling drove home following Thursday’s semi-final to go on holiday.

Neal Skupski rewards brother Ken’s travelling exploits with Wimbledon win

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova took inspiration from sponsor snub

Monday 17 July 2023 11:02 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova cited being dumped by sponsor Nike as a driving factor behind her surprise Wimbledon victory.

The Czech emerged as one of the most unlikely champions at the All England Club and the first unseeded women’s winner with a 6-4 6-4 victory against favourite Ons Jabeur.

Vondrousova’s success was all the more surprising given her lack of pedigree on grass and a long injury absence last year following wrist surgery, and her failure to build on her run to the 2019 French Open final meant her clothing contract with Nike was not renewed.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova took inspiration from sponsor snub

Wimbledon shows lack of depth in British game – but it’s not all doom and gloom

Monday 17 July 2023 10:55 , Mike Jones

Britain’s leading players were sunning themselves on holiday as the Wimbledon finals took centre stage.

The tournament was not even at the half-way stage when Katie Boulter’s late-night demolition by Elena Rybakina ended home singles hopes in the third round.

There had been some good moments, notably a first victory on Centre Court for Liam Broady against fourth seed Casper Ruud to join Boulter in the third round.

Wimbledon shows lack of depth in British game – but it’s not all doom and gloom

Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz: ‘I haven’t played someone like him, not ever Roger or Rafa’

Monday 17 July 2023 10:47 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz’s greatest strengths: “I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he’s got basically best of all three worlds.

“He’s got this mental resilience and really maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It’s quite impressive. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defense that we’ve seen with Rafa over the years.

“And I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands that he’s got some similarities with my backhands. Yeah, two-handed backhands, defense, being able to adapt. I think that has been my personal strength for many years. He has it, too.

“I haven’t played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is very complete player. Amazing adapting capabilities that I think are a key for longevity and for successful career on all surfaces.”

Novak Djokovic hopes to face Carlos Alcaraz at US Open

Monday 17 July 2023 10:39 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic, in his press conference after defeat to Carlos Alcaraz: “I’ve won some epic finals that I was very close to losing. Maybe this is kind of a fair-and-square deal I guess to lose a match like this for me here. Even though it hurts, it’s never easy to lose a close match.

“Credit to Carlos. Amazing poise in the important moments. For someone of his age to handle the nerves like this, be playing attacking tennis, and to close out the match the way he did... I thought I returned very well that last game, but he was just coming up with some amazing, amazing shots.

“Yeah, congratulations to him and to his team. What a tournament for him. What a match today to be part of. I hope, yeah, everyone enjoyed it.”

One game, 26 minutes, 32 points: Numbers behind Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon final epic

Monday 17 July 2023 10:32 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were pushed to the limit in 26-minute game that was clinched by the Spaniard to put him in the driving seat of the Wimbledon final.

It was a mammoth effort in the fifth game of the third set, which saw 32 points played out in a thrilling eye-catching exchange. It had everything, including 13 deuces, before Alcaraz finally capitalised on his seventh break point to go two breaks up in the set.

There were as many points in that game as the entire first set, and Alcaraz almost ran a kilometre.

32 points, 26 minutes: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic’s epic game in numbers

Djokovic on reflecting positively about his Wimbledon run

Monday 17 July 2023 10:25 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic was also asked whether he can reflect positively after reaching a third Grand Slam final in 2023 to which he replied:

“I will be tomorrow morning probably but today not so much. Tough one to swallow when you are so close. There are the moment that we work for every day to play on the biggest stages and biggest courts and most important tournaments in the world.

“I’ve been blessed with so many incredible matches throughout my career. I’m really grateful. I lost to a better player and I have to move on stronger.

“It’s nice to see my son still there, still smiling. I love you, thank you for supporting me and we can all have a big hug, and love each other.

“Thank you.”

(EPA)

Djokovic praises Alcaraz

Monday 17 July 2023 10:18 , Mike Jones

Speaking on Centre Court following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz yesterday, Novak Djokovic praised his opponent who he described as ‘amazing’.

“Good afternoon to everyone - not so good for me but good for Carlos,” said Djokovic, “I have to start with praises to Carlos and his team. What a quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out. You can up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it . Amazing.

“I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay and hard court, but not on grass but now it’s a different story from this year obviously. Congrats, amazing way to adapt to the surface you played maybe one or twice.

“Amazing, what you did in Queens and congratulations to everybody in your team.

“As for me, you never like to lose matches like these but I guess when all the emotions are settled I’ll have to be very grateful. I won many tight and close matches in the past here, to name a few. 2019 against Roger. Maybe I should have lost a few finals that I won so maybe this is even stevens.”

Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears as Carlos Alcaraz denies Wimbledon dream

Monday 17 July 2023 10:11 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic broke down in tears addressing his son in the stands after losing the men’s Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz.

The 36-year-old had not lost at Wimbledon since 2017 and had not lost on Centre Court in over 10 years before Alcaraz, a player 16 years his junior, claimed the title.

It was a thrilling contest, Alcaraz refused to back down, despite a disappointing first set, but it only seemed to spur him on and the 20-year-old rebounded with force.

Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears as Carlos Alcaraz denies Wimbledon dream

From Chris Eubanks to Mirra Andreeva – Wimbledon’s headline makers in 2023

Monday 17 July 2023 10:04 , Mike Jones

Mirra Andreeva

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva proved her run to the third round of the French Open was no fluke after she went one better at Wimbledon.

The 16-year-old, who revealed she finds British hero Andy Murray “beautiful”, got to the fourth round and was a set up before eventually losing to Madison Keys.

A fine for two racket violations shows she still has some work to do on the mental side of things, but there is no doubting that her game is already there as her point-building and defence shone through.

This was a big step for a player who is undoubtedly going to become a big star in years to come.

From Chris Eubanks to Mirra Andreeva – Wimbledon’s headline makers in 2023

Monday 17 July 2023 09:57 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz

The 20-year-old was not supposed to be able to play so well on grass, having played just 11 matches on the surface before this tournament.

However, Alcaraz has proved that he has everything needed to prosper after a fine run that concluded with him ending Novak Djokovic’s 45-match unbeaten run on Centre Court and winning the title.

He is the first man in 21 years not called Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win at Wimbledon and few can bet against him having a career similar to those four greats.

It is ominous for the rest of the world as, once Djokovic finally departs from the scene, Alcaraz is now surely going to dominate on all surfaces for years to come.

From Chris Eubanks to Mirra Andreeva – Wimbledon’s headline makers in 2023

Monday 17 July 2023 09:50 , Mike Jones

Marketa Vondrousova

Vondrousova created history when she became the first unseeded player to win the women’s title at Wimbledon after her 6-4 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur.

The Czech’s victory marks an impressive comeback after injury stalled her career having made the French Open final as a 19-year-old and she was only at Wimbledon last year to support her best friend in qualifying while wearing a cast following wrist surgery.

But now her name is on the honours board and she has a place in history, becoming just the third Czech woman to lift the title following Martina Navratilova and Petra Kvitova.

From Chris Eubanks to Mirra Andreeva – Wimbledon’s headline makers in 2023

Monday 17 July 2023 09:44 , Mike Jones

Elina Svitolina

There has not been a more heartwarming story than Elina Svitolina’s run to the semi-finals.

The Ukrainian is playing just her second grand slam back after giving birth in October and she put on an inspired show as she beat Venus Williams, Elise Mertens, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka and Iga Swiatek on her way to the last four, where she was eventually beaten by champion Marketa Vondrousova.

The 28-year-old was not only playing with freedom following the birth of her daughter but also fighting for a much higher cause, knowing her compatriots back in war torn Ukraine were supporting her.

From Chris Eubanks to Mirra Andreeva – Wimbledon’s headline makers in 2023

Monday 17 July 2023 09:37 , Mike Jones

Chris Eubanks

The American was a British headline writer’s dream given the likeness of his name to the famous boxer, but it was his tennis that delivered the knockout blows.

The 27-year-old arrived in SW19 with just two grand slam match wins to his name but left a superstar after a brilliant run to the quarter-finals.

He had been working as a pundit on the Tennis Channel, but his groundstrokes did the talking as his 321 winners set a new tournament record.

Big things could be about to happen after enjoying a new lease of life and he is sure to be a star attraction at the forthcoming US Open.

Dear @wimbledon,



Thank you for allowing to fulfill my childhood dream. Thank you to all the family, friends, and fans who reached out and showed support. Wimby 2023 will always have a special place in my heart 🫶🏾💚💜 pic.twitter.com/3xG5a38F8m — Christopher Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96) July 13, 2023

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid regain their Wimbledon crown

Monday 17 July 2023 09:30 , Mike Jones

British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid thrilled a packed Court One by winning their fifth Wimbledon wheelchairs doubles title.

Hewett and Reid reclaimed the trophy, having been runners up last year, with a 3-6 6-0 6-3 victory over Japan’s Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda in three sets.

It was an 18th grand slam win for the pair and a measure of revenge for Scotsman Reid, who was beaten by Oda in the singles semi-final earlier on Saturday.

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid regain their Wimbledon crown

Hewett and Reid earn more doubles joy

Monday 17 July 2023 09:22 , Mike Jones

Britain’s Alfie Hewett and teammate Gordon Reid, triumphed in the men’s wheelchair doubles on Saturday. The home pair beat Japanese opponents Takuya Miki and Oda to post an 18th grand slam crown together.

Hewett also missed on the men’s singles crown after being beaten in the final by 17-year-old Tokito Oda from Japan. The Briton has won at the Australian Open, the French Open and US Open but his home slam has so far evaded him.

While the singles title at Wimbledon has proved problematic, Hewett had no problems in the doubles with his partner Reid and they claimed a fifth title in SW19.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Marketa Vondrousova writes her own history after Wimbledon triumph over heartbroken Ons Jabeur

Monday 17 July 2023 09:15 , Mike Jones

Note to all: sporting fairytales are a rare occurrence. Don’t be fooled by Lionel Messi’s World Cup triumph in Qatar – that was an anomaly. Usually, when the pressure cooker is at its highest and the burden of history is barely a fingertip away, it can all get a little bit too much. And ultimately, it all proved too much for Ons Jabeur on Saturday, with Marketa Vondrousova the women’s singles champion at Wimbledon 2023.

The world No 42 – the first unseeded woman to win the ladies singles in its long history – had a bet with her coach that he would have to get the Wimbledon badge tattooed on his body if she won the title.

Whether Jan Mertl will be deep down regretting that decision now is a moot point. The Czech 24-year-old, in beating five seeds in seven rounds, has pulled off one of the all-time shock streaks this past fortnight at the All England Club. In the split-second of victory, 6-4 6-4, with one final volley into the open court, she glanced in disbelief to her box before collapsing to the ground.

Vondrousova writes her own history after Wimbledon triumph over heartbroken Jabeur

Alcaraz triumphs to echo Becker and Borg

Monday 17 July 2023 09:07 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest men’s Wimbledon champion since Boris Becker triumphed here in 1986.

Becker, who won the tournament twice as a teenager is the youngest player to win the men’s singles when, at 17 years and 227 days, he earned success in 1985. A year later, aged 18 years and 226 days, Becker won again and no-one as young has come close to winning the men’s singles since.

Before Becker there was Bjorn Borg. Like Alcaraz, Borg’s victory in 1976 came when he was 20 - 20 years and 27 days to be exact. He has a few days on Alcaraz though, who is the third youngest man to ever win Wimbledon at 20 years and 72 days old.

(AFP via Getty Images)

‘Big three’ dominance broken

Monday 17 July 2023 09:00 , Mike Jones

For the first time since Ashleigh Barty won the 2022 Australian Open and subsequently retired, there was a grand slam champion from outside the so-called ‘big three’ of the women’s game.

Three-time major winner Iga Swiatek has been the dominant force post-Barty, while Arnya Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have each won one of the leading tournaments in that time.

But Sabalenka’s semi-final exit to Ons Jabeur, which prevented her from replacing Swiatek as world number one, signalled an end to the trio’s stranglehold on the slams.

World number 42 Marketa Vondrousova was the surprise new name on the trophy, becoming the first unseeded player to win the women’s tournament in her first significant grand slam run since she lost the 2019 French Open to Barty as a teenager.

Britons fail to shine on big stage

Monday 17 July 2023 08:53 , Mike Jones

Question marks hang over the state of British tennis after home interest in the adult singles draws was wiped out before the end of week one.

Women’s number one Katie Boulter was the last Briton standing but her hopes were emphatically ended by a thumping third-round defeat to defending champion Elena Rybakina on day six.

Two-time winner Andy Murray, men’s number one Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady had all crashed out the previous day, while the raft of wild cards failed to produce a surprise package.

On a more positive note, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and potential star Jack Draper should soon return after missing the Championships through injury while 17-year-old Henry Searle became the first British boys’ singles champion at Wimbledon since 1962 and 14-year-old Mark Ceban won the boys’ under-14 event.

Curfew causes issues

Monday 17 July 2023 08:45 , Mike Jones

The All England Club’s insistence on beginning Centre Court matches at 1.30pm remains a source of frustration for some.

Novak Djokovic led calls to overhaul the scheduling after his match with Hubert Hurkacz had to be suspended overnight due to the council-imposed 11pm curfew, while Andy Murray’s clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas was also impacted.

Despite objections, Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton offered no guarantees that earlier starts will be considered for next year’s tournament.

Beginning matches later makes the final contest of the day a prime-time occasion on BBC television and it appears that is now the goal, with Bolton reporting record viewing figures.

Wimbledon welcomes back Russian and Belarusian players

Monday 17 July 2023 08:38 , Mike Jones

Russian and Belarusian players returned to Wimbledon following last year’s ban due to the invasion of Ukraine and were generally well received.

Men’s world number three Daniil Medvedev and women’s world number two Aryna Sabalenka made up for lost time by each reaching the semi-finals.

While political tensions remained relatively muted, there was a flash point when Victoria Azarenka of Belarus was jeered off court following her fourth-round defeat by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Azarenka, who put up her hand to acknowledge Svitolina knowing her opponent did not wish to shake hands with a player from the aggressor countries, branded fans “drunk” and unfair.

Djokovic proves mortal as Alcaraz reigns

Monday 17 July 2023 08:30 , Mike Jones

There was a men’s final for the ages as long-time ruler Novak Djokovic, who had gone 10 years unbeaten on Centre Court, came up against the heir to the throne in the shape of Carlos Alcaraz.

Well, the Spaniard proved that he is ready to take the crown now as he won a near-five-hour final in five sets to claim a first Wimbledon title and deny his opponent a record-equalling eighth.

This is the start of a rivalry that will last as long as Djokovic carries on playing and it is fascinating to see how the 36-year-old reacts to his first SW19 defeat since 2017.

Carlos Alcaraz captures the impossible and now Wimbledon will never be the same again

Monday 17 July 2023 08:22 , Mike Jones

Wimbledon has a new champion, and a new hero. To break new ground and end Novak Djokovic’s dominance at the All England Club, Carlos Alcaraz had to go to a place no one else had dared to reach, dragging the most successful men’s player of all time into a battle that saw this final live up to its hype and will be remembered as one of the greatest ever staged here.

In overturning history, Alcaraz played with a spirit of infectious belief and carried Centre Court with him.

The 20-year-old Spaniard met Djokovic head on, denying the Serbian a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, refusing to go down against the game’s most formidable force and a legend of the sport who had won 104 matches in a row from a set up at the grand slams.

Carlos Alcaraz captures the impossible and now Wimbledon will never be the same again

Good morning

Monday 17 July 2023 08:16 , Mike Jones

Wimbledon 2023 is over and after two weeks of incredible tennis, rain interruptions, wonderful success and tear-inducing heartbreaks there are two new champions at SW19.

On Saturday, the unseeded 24-year-old Czech, Marketa Vondrousova, swept past crowd favourite Ons Jabeur to lift the Venus Rosewater Plate on Centre Court. She won in straight sets and couldn’t believe how she’d managed to pull off the feat almost a year after wrist surgery.

Yesterday was the men’s singles final. Carlos Alcaraz went up against Novak Djokovic and fought through a five-set thriller. Djokovic, aiming to win his fifth title in a row and eighth overall, took the first set in rapid fashion but Alcaraz dug deep and nicked the second in a tiebreak. By the end of the fourth the match was level yet an early break of Djokovic’s serve in the deciding set gave Alcaraz the advantage and he made sure to keep.

The 20-year-old sealed his victory and inflicted a first Centre Court defeat on Novak Djokovic in a decade. Magnificent stuff.

Sunday 16 July 2023 21:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz: “It’s big moment not just for me, but for my family, for all the people around me. It’s really, really special moment.

“I start playing tennis thanks my dad. Really huge fan of tennis. I mean, he was watching tennis before I was born. It’s crazy. His whole life, it’s about tennis.

“I think for them, watching his kid making history, lifting the trophy, winning Wimbledon, is something incredible for them. For me to have them there, giving them a big hug, it’s something that I will never forget. I hope to have a photo from that moment because I’m going to keep forever.”

(Getty Images)

Sunday 16 July 2023 21:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz: “If I would have lost that set, probably I couldn’t lift the trophy. I probably could have lost in three sets, straight sets.

“I would say that gave me a lot of confidence, a lot of motivation to still going and to think that I’m able to win Novak in that stage.

“I am totally different player than French Open. I grew up a lot since that moment. I learned a lot from that moment.

“I took lesson from that match. I did something different before the match. I prepared a little bit different mentally before the match. I could deal with the pressure, the nerves, better than I did in French Open.

“I think was the mental part that allow me to stay there during the five sets.”

Sunday 16 July 2023 21:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz is here, and is very much still in shock after winning the Wimbledon final:

“It’s a dream come true for me, being a Wimbledon champion, something that I really wanted. Honestly, I didn’t expect to get it really soon. Yeah, it’s time to enjoy and share everything, all my feelings.

“Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me.

“It’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure. As I said, it’s great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well.

“It’s great for me and I think for the young players, as well.”

(The Independent)

Novak Djokovic ‘surprised’ by Carlos Alcaraz’s level at Wimbledon

Sunday 16 July 2023 20:50 , Jamie Braidwood

A very gracious Novak Djokovic continues to praise Carlos Alcaraz, the new Wimbledon champion:

“I must say he surprised me. He surprised everyone how quickly he adapted to grass this year. He hasn’t had too many wins on grass in the last two years that he played. Obviously him coming from clay, having the kind of style that he has.

“I think Queen’s helped him a lot. He was close to lose that first match, opening match, in Queen’s. Then he started to gain momentum, more and more wins against really good players.

“I must say the slices, the kind of chipping returns, the net play, it’s very impressive. I didn’t expect him to play so well this year on grass, but he’s proven that he’s the best player in the world, no doubt.

“He’s playing some fantastic tennis on different surfaces and he deserves to be where he is.”

Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz: ‘I haven’t played someone like him, not ever Roger or Rafa’

Sunday 16 July 2023 20:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz’s greatest strengths: “I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he’s got basically best of all three worlds.

“He’s got this mental resilience and really maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It’s quite impressive. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defense that we’ve seen with Rafa over the years.

“And I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands that he’s got some similarities with my backhands. Yeah, two-handed backhands, defense, being able to adapt. I think that has been my personal strength for many years. He has it, too.

“I haven’t played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is very complete player. Amazing adapting capabilities that I think are a key for longevity and for successful career on all surfaces.”

(PA Wire)

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic hopes to face Carlos Alcaraz at US Open

Sunday 16 July 2023 20:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic, in his press conference after defeat to Carlos Alcaraz: “I’ve won some epic finals that I was very close to losing. Maybe this is kind of a fair-and-square deal I guess to lose a match like this for me here. Even though it hurts, it’s never easy to lose a close match.

“Credit to Carlos. Amazing poise in the important moments. For someone of his age to handle the nerves like this, be playing attacking tennis, and to close out the match the way he did... I thought I returned very well that last game, but he was just coming up with some amazing, amazing shots.

“Yeah, congratulations to him and to his team. What a tournament for him. What a match today to be part of. I hope, yeah, everyone enjoyed it.”

(Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears as Carlos Alcaraz denies Wimbledon dream

Sunday 16 July 2023 19:57 , Mike Jones

Novak Djokovic broke down in tears addressing his son in the stands after losing the men’s Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz.

The 36-year-old had not lost at Wimbledon since 2017 and had not lost on Centre Court in over 10 years before a Spanish player 16 years his junior claimed the title.

It was a thrilling contest, Alcaraz refused to back down, despite a disappointing first set, but it only seemed to spur him on and the 20-year-old rebounded with force.

Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears as Carlos Alcaraz denies Wimbledon dream

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to become the new Wimbledon champion

Sunday 16 July 2023 19:39 , Mike Jones

More from Carlos Alcaraz who was asked what it’s like to play in front of the king of Spain. He replied: “It’s really special. It’s special to play in front of royalty.

“King Felipe, I am really proud that you are here supporting me. When I played in front of you twice, twice I won, I hope you are coming more! It is really special and I have to thank you for coming and supporting.

“I fall in love with grass right now. It’s amazing. I didn’t expect to play in this level in a really short period. I have played just four tournaments on grass, I won Queen’s. It’s a dream come true. I am happy with the work we were doing, coming into the grass season. I learn really fast and I am really proud.

“It’s great to be a member here [which is a reward for winning Wimbledon]. It’s such an iconic club. It’s very special for me. I have to bring the card. I know Roger Federer had trouble getting in without the card!

“It’s really special to be a member of this amazing club, really iconic. I will come for sure.”

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website