Wilson's Airless Gen1 3D-printed basketball sells out despite steep price tag

May 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Wilson official basketball with WNBA logo goes through the net during the game between the LA Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson Sporting Goods has released a limited edition Airless Gen1 3D-printed basketball. With only 75 unique units during this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend, it has sold out.

In 2023, Wilson turned heads when it introduced a prototype of their 3D-printed airless basketball during the first round of the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. Houston Rockets' KJ Martin commented that the ball felt like a regular basketball. After receiving feedback, Wilson made further improvements to the ball and has now released its first generation.

The released futuristic basketball is a 3D-printed polymer lattice structure with eight panel-like lobes and hexagonal holes that allow air to pass through, replicating the size, weight and bounce of an inflated basketball.

So Wilson made a $2500 AIRLESS basketball from 3D printing techniques. It won’t be replacing a leather ball anytime soon, but honestly a pretty damn cool idea pic.twitter.com/Cj1oHpsl5f — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 19, 2024

NBA All-Star Game highlights: East dazzles in win over West as Damian Lillard wins MVP

Where to get Wilson's Airless Gen1 Basketball

The Airless Gen1 Basketball comes in a size seven with a personalized tag and is available in three limited edition colors: Brown, natural, and jet black. The price for this unique basketball is steep at $2,500. A stark comparison to a Wilson’s official NBA game ball that sells for $200 on the official site.

The limited-edition basketballs were quickly sold out despite the high price. It is uncertain when more units will be available for purchase.

I just know this airless basketball gonna go platinum in the hood. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/fyYelfv3I4 — Mr. W (@waco_warren) June 27, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wilson's futuristic airless basketball sells out despite $2,500 price