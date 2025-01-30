Wilson Dynapwr Max, Carbon and LS drivers

Gear: Wilson Dynapwr Max, Carbon, LS drivers

Price: $499.99 (Max) with UST Mamiya LIN-Q shaft and Lamkin Crossline 360 grips, $549.99 (Carbon, LS) with Project X Denali Black or Fujikura Ventus TR Blue shafts

Specs: Titanium chassis and face with adjustable hosel (Max), carbon fiber crown (LS), and carbon fiber crown and sole panel (Carbon).

Available: Feb. 12

Who it’s for: Golfers who want more distance and forgiveness off the tee (Max), a blend of workability and distance (Carbon), and fast-swinging players who generate excessive spin (LS).

What you should know: Wilson’s first three-driver family is made up of clubs designed to meet the needs of three different types of players, thanks to the use of different materials, the location of movable weights, and slightly different design features.

The deep dive: Golf equipment companies never come out and say it, but players and custom fitting experts have known for years when it comes to drivers, there’s no such thing as a perfect, one-size-fits-all club. What weekend players need from their driver — more forgiveness and distance — is often the opposite of what fast-swinging elite golfers need to maximize their performance. In between, many golfers want a blend of trajectory correction, spin adjustability and stability.

Enter the new Wilson Dynapwr drivers for 2025, a three-club family designed to incorporate common features and technologies while clearly targeting the needs and preferences of different types of players.

All three drivers have a glossy crown with a red accent in the heel. Each was designed with sound- and feel-enhancing internal structures developed with the help of artificial intelligence. Wilson simulated thousands of strikes on different prototype heads and made adjustments until the desired sound was achieved.

The Dynapwr drivers also feature a six-position hosel that lets players and fitters adjust the loft. The same AI system used to refine the sound also helped develop the variable-thickness faces, which enhance ball speed and improve performance on mishits.

The Wilson Wilson Dynapwr Max driver.

Dynapwr Max

The Dynapwr Max is an all-titanium, 460cc construction and the largest of the three clubs. It features a 19-gram, asymmetrically shaped weight in the back of the sole. The weight has a gentle U-shape and comes standard in a neutral setting but can be flipped so the longer, thicker side of the U sits on the heel side. In this position, the Dynapwr Max has a draw bias to help straighten the trajectory for golfers who slice off the tee.

In both settings, the 19-gram weight helps pull the center of gravity (CG) lower and farther back, encouraging a higher-flying shot while also increasing the moment of inertia (MOI). This makes the Dynapwr Max more stable on mishits.

The Wilson Dynapwr Carbon driver.

Dynapwr Carbon

The 460cc Dynapwr Carbon features a large carbon fiber crown and a carbon fiber panel on the sole. These elements free up a significant amount of discretionary weight that Wilson engineers used to develop a blend of forgiveness and trajectory control.

While the Dynapwr Max has a single weight in the back of the head, the Carbon has two weights: a 9-gram weight in the back port and a 3-gram weight in a forward port behind the leading edge. In this configuration, the Dynapwr Carbon is at its most stable and forgiving. However, moving the 9-gram weight to the forward port and the 3-gram weight to the back will lower the spin rate, encourage a lower trajectory shot and increase ball speed.

The Wilson Dynapwr LS driver.

Dynapwr LS

The Dynapwr LS, with a 445cc head, is the smallest of the three drivers and offers the most traditional look at address. Its smaller head and sharply rising back section make it the most aerodynamic of the three, despite the LS having the tallest hitting area.

The Dynapwr LS features two weight ports in the same forward-and-back configuration as the Dynapwr Carbon, but the weights are heavier — 12 grams in the back and 6 grams in the front. Combined with the adjustable hosel, these weights allow players and fitters to fine-tune the launch angle and spin rate. As you might expect, the LS stands for “low spin,” and it produces the lowest spin rates among the three new Wilson drivers.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Wilson releases Dynapwr Max, Carbon and LS drivers for 2025