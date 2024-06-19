Willie Mays Dies: Baseball Icon Who Was 24-Time All-Star & Made “The Catch” Was 93

Willie Mays, “The Say Hey Kid,” who was among the greatest baseball players of all time, won two MVPs, was a 24-time All-Star and made one of the greatest catches in the game’s history, died Tuesday afternoon at 93, the San Francisco Giants announced.

The epitome of the five-tool player — hitting for average, hitting for power, base running, fielding and throwing — Mays would be on any Mount Rushmore of Major League Baseball. After a few seasons in the Negro Leagues, he broke in with the New York Giants in 1951, before the club relocated to the Bay Area for the 1958 season. He then played there for most of the next 15 seasons. He finished his singular career with the New York Mets in 1973.

He only won the World Series once, in 1954, but made an everlasting mark on the sports in Game 1 of that series. With the score tied in the eighth inning at the Polo Grounds in Manhattan, Cleveland’s Vic Wertz launched a drive to the deepest part of the park. Speedy centerfield Mays turned, made a dead sprint toward the outfield wall and made an over-the-shoulder basket catch. The play remains among the greatest ever.

Here it is:

Always popular with teammates, fans and the media, Mays had numerous stunning career highlights. He is sixth on the all-time home runs list with 660, 10th in RBIs, 12th in hits, seventh in runs scored and 10th in games played. He led the league in homers and stolen bases four times and in triples three times. Mays was the National League MVP in 1954 and 1965, won 12 Gold Gloves, was named Rookie of the Year in 1951 and has had his number retired by the Giants and Mets. He also was named to MLB’s All-Time and All-Century teams.

Mays also made a few guest shots in TV series, playing himself on Mr. Belvedere in 1988 and two episodes of The Donna Reed Show in 1964. He also appears as a Giants player on legal drama Ironside in 1970.

