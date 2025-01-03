Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia against Stetson after 22-point performance

Stetson Hatters (2-12, 0-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (2-12, 0-1 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Stetson after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 22 points in West Georgia's 79-68 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Wolves are 2-2 in home games. West Georgia is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Hatters are 0-1 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is fifth in the ASUN with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Taylor averaging 4.0.

West Georgia is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson's 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than West Georgia has given up to its opponents (47.1%).

The Wolves and Hatters face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetrus Johnson II is averaging 4.2 points for the Wolves.

Mehki is averaging 14.9 points for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Hatters: 1-9, averaging 73.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

