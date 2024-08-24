Williams driver Logan Sargeant jumps from burning car in Dutch GP final practice

American driver Logan Sargeant jumped out of his burning Williams following a heavy crash in final practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Sargeant, 23, lost control of his car through the banked third corner in the wet conditions in Zandvoort before rebounding off the barrier and back on to the track.

Sargeant suffered extensive damage to his car – as his right-rear tyre came loose and bounced along the asphalt – before it suddenly caught fire.

🔴 RED FLAG 🔴 Logan Sargeant suffers a heavy crash but he's out of the car #F1 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/zsGoU1pRz9 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 24, 2024

“The car is on fire,” race engineer Gaetan Jago warned his driver on the radio. “Jump out. The car is on fire.”

George Russell was one of the first drivers on the scene.

Russell immediately gestured to Sargeant to get out as smoke billowed from the rear of his machine.

“He is on fire,” said Russell over the radio. “He needs to jump out.”

🚩🚩🚩 RED FLAG. Logan collides with the wall. He reports he’s okay. — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 24, 2024

Sargeant emerged from his wrecked machine before slumping over the barriers.

He was taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks and is a major doubt to take part in qualifying – which gets under way at 3pm local time (2pm BST) – following the damage sustained to his car in the accident.

The running was red-flagged as repairs were carried out to the barriers.