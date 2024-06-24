Williams UPDATE, Adrian LEAVING, Lijnders wants Clark - Liverpool transfer news today

Here’s our Liverpool FC transfer news recap. The Reds will be parting ways with Adrian after five years.

Liverpool are getting right into the transfer window now, with incomings and outgoings getting closer. One of the latter has essentially been confirmed, with Adrian rejected a contract offer from the club.

Bobby Clark could also be off, with plenty of interest there.

Nico Williams is a particularly interesting one, though. Chelsea are ready to pull out of that race - can Liverpool take advantage?

Here's our Liverpool FC transfer news recap.

Chelsea feel Williams is expensive

Chelsea are ready to pull out of the transfer race for Nico Williams which opens the door wider for Liverpool. The deal is said to be too expensive.

Nico Williams is generating a lot of hype with his efforts at Euro 2024. Liverpool are one of those supposedly interested in his services.

The Athletic claims the Reds held internal discussions over Williams and whether to add him to the squad this summer. Of course, they're not the only ones having those discussions.

Adrian to leave Liverpool

Adrian, Liverpool

Adrian San Miguel Liverpool Fc warm up, UEFA Europa League 2023/2024 - Quarter-Final, Atalanta vs Liverpool Fc, Gewiss Stadium, April 18, 2024, Bergamo, Italy.

Liverpool have failed with a contract offer and will now lose Adrian this summer. The Reds have had him for five years.

ABC in Seville reports that Adrian is on the brink of signing for Real Betis. The goalkeeper is from Seville and started his career at Betis before moving to West Ham United in 2013.

He's been linked with a return to the club for a few years now, but consistently signed one-year contracts to remain with Liverpool. Adrian was offered another one this summer, in fact, but he has rejected the offer and will leave Anfield.

Lijnders wants Clark

Bobby Clark Liverpool

Bobby Clark Liverpool

Pep Lijnders wants to bring a player from Liverpool to RB Salzburg this summer. He’s not the only one in the race, however.

DaveOCKOP claims that Bobby Clark is at the centre of a fight for his signature. The midfielder enjoyed a breakout season with Liverpool in 2023/24 and appears set for a loan move this summer.

Teams are certainly lining up to get him. The claim suggests RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig would like Clark, while Norwich City are hoping he'd drop down to the Championship for a season.

Mrozek bid rejected

Football - Premier League 2 - Quarter-Final Play-Off - Tottenham Hotspur FC Under-21 s v Liverpool FC Under-21 s LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 12, 2024: Liverpool s goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek during the pre-match warm-up before the Premier League 2 Quarter-Final Play-Off match between Tottenham Hotspur FC Under-21 s and Liverpool FC Under-21 s at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda LONDON Tottenham Hotspur Stadium GREATER LONDON ENGLAND PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xDavidxRawcliffex P2024-05-12-Tottenham_U21_Liverpool_U21-16

Liverpool have turned down a loan offer from Portuguese club Vitoria SC for young goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek.

The Reds' decision comes as they navigate a complex situation regarding the futures of Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian ahead of the new season.

Mrozek, who was on the bench for six matches in the 2023/24 season, including five Europa League fixtures and a Premier League match against Burnley, joined Liverpool from FC Wroclaw in 2020 but is yet to make his senior debut.

He did, however, make a pre-season appearance in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace two years ago.

Hancko wants Atletico move

David Hancko of Feyenoord

Eredivisie: Vitesse v Feyenoord Arnhem - David Hancko of Feyenoord during the Eredivisie match between Vitesse v Feyenoord at Gelredome on 21 January 2024 in Arnhem, The Netherlands. Copyright: xYannickxVerhoevenx

One of Arne Slot’s favourites at Feyenoord, David Hancko, has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. He’s now made his decision.

Liverpool have been consistently linked with David Hancko since Arne Slot agreed to take over from Jurgen Klopp. And with good reason, too, as the Slovakian has been fantastic for Feyenoord under the Dutchman.

He's now at Euro 2024 with his country and is expected to move to a new club once it's over. However, that club likely won't be Liverpool.

Riccardo Calafiori

He's not the new Sergio Ramos, he's better than that - Calafiori is PERFECT for Liverpoolby Sam McGuire

Michele Di Gregorio

Why Liverpool's success next season could depend on getting THIS goalkeeperby Sam McGuire

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire