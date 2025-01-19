William Saliba set for race against time to be fit for Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Manchester City

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba (23) is set to be out of action for the next two weeks, according to L’Equipe. The French centre-back missed the Gunners’ Premier League home game against Aston Villa (2-2). Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said in the aftermath of his side’s draw that he was very worried regarding Saliba’s fitness as medical exams were planned for this Sunday.

L’Equipe adds that Saliba will only miss Arsenal’s next three home games as his hamstring strain requires a two-week rest period. Saliba will therefore miss Arsenal’s final two Champions League games against Dinamo Zagreb and Girona as well as their away Premier League next week against Wolves. Saliba faces then a race against time to be fit for Arsenal’s home clash against Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, February 2.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval