William Byron wins AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway

William Byron took the lead with six laps remaining to capture the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The victory was sweet for many reasons for Byron and his team.

The victory assured him a spot in the round of eight in the NASCAR playoffs while also gave his team, Hendrick Motorsports, its 300th victory.

Byron won for the sixth time this season as he finished just 1.863 seconds ahead of Ross Chastain.

Byron too the lead with six laps remaining, passing leaders Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe during the final restart of the race.

There are two more races in the round of 12 playoffs. The Cup series goes to Talladega, then Charlotte.

Nemechek wins Xfnity Series race

Regular-season champion John Hunter Nemechek won the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 12 playoff race on Saturday.

Nemechek, who races for Joe Gibbs Racing, receives an automatic berth into the Round of 8. at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 7. Justin Allgaier who won the opener last week at Bristol Motor Speedway and also has as automatic berth

Allgaier was dominant in this race as well, leading 134 of the 200 laps, but Nemechek was able to get past him and then playoff driver Parker Kligerman of Big Machine Racing with seven laps remaining to secure his series-high seventh win of the season. It also was his second Xfinity Series win at Texas Motor Speedway with his other coming in 2021.

“My goal coming into today was to lock ourselves into the next round,” Nemechek said. “Our road courses haven’t been very great with me this year. Joe Gibbs Racing as an organization has been really good on road courses, but going into the ROVAL and not having to worry about that is definitely a relief. We are still going to go there and try to play strategy, try to win the race and get some more Playoff points, but focus on Vegas, Miami and Martinsville and then on to Phoenix.”

The 12th and final caution of the day set up a restart with 10 laps remaining and Allgaier leading. He maintained the advantage until he was challenged by Kligerman on the backstretch with eight to go.

As Allgaier and Kligerman battled for the lead, they appeared to make light contact that led to both cars getting loose. Nemechek, who restarted third, pounced on the opportunity by immediately getting by Allgaier and then past Kligerman on the frontstretch with seven laps remaining. Nemechek, who led twice for 38 laps, cruised from there en route to a 1.005-second victory over Kligerman.

“I messed up that final restart. It bounced out of third gear,” Nemechek said. “That one was on me. I knew that I had to push hard and try to recover right there, but hats off to the 20 team, Joe Gibbs Racing. It is absolutely amazing what we’ve been able to accomplish so far this year and I don’t think we are done yet.”

Allgaier was not pleased with Kligerman’s move and it cost both of them a chance at the victory.

“We put ourselves in good position,” Allgaier said. “That last caution kind of hurt us because we didn’t have tires, but still thought we’d do a good job.

Allgaier and Kligerman led a parade of playoff drivers as the group secured the top eight finishing positions. Rookies Sammy Smith of Joe Gibbs Racing and Chandler Smith of Kaulig Racing took third and fourth, respectively, while Allgaier recovered to round out the top five.

