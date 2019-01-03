Manny Machado reportedly has an offer on the table from White Sox

Tracking the latest rumors about Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. (Yahoo Sports)

Looking for the latest news and rumors on Bryce Harper and Manny Machado? Don’t worry. We have you covered. From now until both free agents make their decisions, we’ll be here every day, tracking every rumor and breaking down what it all means. Check back often for the latest.

Manny Machado has an offer on the table from the Chicago White Sox, according to the latest from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. There are no details on the offer in terms of money or years, but it’s reportedly out there.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nightengale also says the White Sox have not made an official offer to Bryce Harper yet, though the two sides have been in “constant contact.”

If you’re doubting the Machado/White Sox report, consider this: Stadium also tweeted a mocked-up picture of Machado in a White Sox uniform saying an offer has been made. As the Chicago Tribune notes, White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is one of the owners of Stadium.

#WhiteSox have officially made an offer to Manny Machado, per @BNightengale. Manny looks pretty good in black and white, don't ya think? 👀 pic.twitter.com/H4FbYeQVmI — Stadium (@WatchStadium) January 3, 2019





Story continues

WHAT IT MEANS: First off, it means Machado could up and decide to join the White Sox anytime he wants if there’s an offer on the table. Beyond that, this shouldn’t necessarily be read as the White Sox being the favorites to sign Machado. It’s mostly a formality, part of the process. But there’s nothing to say Machado also couldn’t decide to sign just as easily with another team — say the Yankees or the Phillies — who haven’t made a formal offer but have been in touch with him. To that point, Phillies GM Matt Klentak said Thursday that he expects their dialogue to continue with Machado.

Jan. 2: Will they get 10-year deals?

It’s anybody’s guess when Bryce Harper will make a decision on his next contract, but when he does he’ll reportedly have at least two, and possibly three, 10-year contracts to consider.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Harper’s former team, the Washington Nationals, along with the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox, are all believed to be willing to lock Harper up for the next decade. However, there is one contrasting report from 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine. The longtime Chicago baseball reporter says any talk of the White Sox going to ten years with Harper is “without any substance and flat out wrong” according to his high-ranking sources.

WHAT IT MEANS: Welcome to the Hot Stove, where every report is almost immediately met with a counter report. The White Sox not going to ten years though would be consistent with most reports we’ve heard this winter. That also applies to their pursuit of Manny Machado. The White Sox will not reportedly go above seven years on any deal.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit from Wednesday’s rumor mill is how involved the Nationals remain despite owner Mark Lerner seemingly dismissing a reunion before the winter meetings. If Harper isn’t really enamored with Philadelphia as reports last week suggested, and both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees aren’t going all-in, perhaps the Nationals have a real chance to get back in the sweepstakes.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Sugar Bowl meeting of mascots goes sour

• Chippy 76ers-Clippers game results in ejections

• Why is female NBA assistant only making $10K?

• Purdue superfan Tyler Trent dies of cancer at age 20

