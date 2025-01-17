Wilkerson leads Alabama A&M against Alabama State after 22-point game

Alabama State Hornets (4-12, 2-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-6, 3-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Alabama State after Mailyn Wilkerson scored 22 points in Alabama A&M's 66-56 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in home games. Alabama A&M is 4-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets have gone 2-2 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State ranks seventh in the SWAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Cordasia Harris averaging 5.8.

Alabama A&M is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 46.0 points per game, 17.6 fewer points than the 63.6 Alabama A&M allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Harris is averaging 11.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 11.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 45.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 30.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

