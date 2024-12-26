Wilder left scratching head over refereeing decisions

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was left frustrated by refereeing decisions after his side were beaten 2-0 by Burnley.

Goals from Josh Brownhill and Zian Flemming either side of half-time condemned the Blades to a first home defeat of the season.

Wilder believes his side were "unfortunate" to lose but admits he was not happy with some of the decisions, particularly awarding the free-kick which led to Flemming's goal.

"I didn't think there was much in the game, it was always gonna be a tight game," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I could get myself into trouble, the reaction of the supporters says everything. The referee should blow and give us a free-kick but he doesn't and 10 seconds later they had exactly the same situation.

"We were unfortunate to go in at half-time behind and then we started the second half on the front foot. The time of the goals gave them something to hold onto. It was an unfortunate goal to concede to go to 2-0 down.

"We've had to deal with, yet again more head scratching decisions."