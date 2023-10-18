Wild OHL brawl between Brantford, Peterborough yields multiple suspensions and fines

A big ol' brawl broke out between a pair of OHL teams over the weekend. (Photo via HockeyFights.com)

A crazy on-ice brawl that broke out between the OHL's Peterborough Petes and Brantford Bulldogs this past weekend has resulted in multiple player suspensions and team fines, the league announced.

After Peterborough scored the game-winning goal 1:25 into overtime, all hell broke lose when a Petes forward was subsequently launched into the crossbar by a Bulldogs defender — as celebrations quickly escalated into a full-blown melee between the two clubs.

In total, these two squads combined for two fights, 38 minutes in penalties and seven game misconducts after players came flowing off both benches following the final buzzer to get into the action.

In a release on Tuesday, the Ontario Hockey League detailed the discipline it was shelling out in the aftermath of the incident, with Petes' blueliner Konnor Smith earning a four-game suspension and Bulldogs players Lucas Moore and Noah Roberts each earning a two-game ban.

In addition, the league suspended Bulldogs defenseman Cedricson Oktindu, who was assessed a match penalty for cross-checking earlier in the contest, for three games.

Both teams were also fined — $2,000 for the Petes and $1,000 for the Bulldogs.