Wild Card Standings: The latest NL and AL update as of Monday, September 16, 2024

The MLB playoffs are fast approaching, and we've got some seriously tight Wild Card standings heading into baseball action on Monday, September 16 2024.

So we're going to take you through the Wild Card standings real quick so you know where everything stands. Full disclosure: the American League is really tight and could have a crazy ending with a bunch of teams in the mix. The National League has fewer teams contending, but the results could come down to the final day of the season.

So let's run through a quick look at who's where as we head into the day of baseball ahead:

NL Wild Card Standings

Division leaders: Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers

Wild Card leaders: San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves (tied)

In the mix: Chicago Cubs (5.0 games behind), St. Louis Cardinals (7.0), Cincinnati Reds (9.0)

How it looks:

San Diego Padres (+3.5)

Arizona Diamondbacks (+2.0)

New York Mets (-)

Atlanta Braves (-)

Chicago Cubs (6.0)

St. Louis Cardinals (7.0)

Cincinnati Reds (9.0)

AL Wild Card Standings

Division leaders: New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros

Wild Card leaders: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins

In the mix: Detroit Tigers (2.5 games behind), Seattle Mariners (2.5), Boston Red Sox (4.5), Tampa Bay Rays (6.5), Toronto Blue Jays (7.5), Texas Rangers (8.5)

How it looks:

Baltimore Orioles (+4.5)

Kansas City Royals (+2.5)

Minnesota Twins (-)

Detroit Tigers (2.5 games behind)

Seattle Mariners (2.5)

Boston Red Sox (4.5)

Tampa Bay Rays (6.5)

Toronto Blue Jays (7.5)

Texas Rangers (8.5)

