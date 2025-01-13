Wild Card fifth quarter: Commanders walk it off again, Lamar & Henry’s 1-2 punch & Houston’s defensive dominance | Football 301

With five of six Wild Card games over and done, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald break down the first round of NFL playoff action. They kick things off discussing rookie phenom Jayden Daniels’ impressive road performance over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lead the Washington Commanders to their first playoff win in 20 years, with help from a doink in walk-off field goal from Zane Gonzalez. Next, they talk about the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense showing up to send the Green Bay Packers packing.

Later in the show, the guys discuss Josh Allen and James Cook running all over the Denver Broncos, as the Buffalo Bills dominated on the ground and in the air. They also discuss the Baltimore Ravens, who got out to an early lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers and never let their foot off the gas, with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry going off for two touchdowns each.

They close out the show with the Houston Texans’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers as Houston’s defense comes up huge to intercept Justin Herbert four times and C.J. Stroud playing a solid game as they eye a divisional matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

(2:20) Commanders 23 def. Buccaneers 20

(9:10) Eagles 22 def. Packers 10

(20:50) Bills 31 def. Broncos 7

(29:55) Ravens 28 def. Steelers 14

(43:15) Texans 32 def. Chargers 12

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates Wild Card win (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

