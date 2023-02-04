Wild brawl in Magic-Timberwolves leads to 5 player ejections

The Magic-Timberwolves brawl escalated quickly. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Another day, another wild brawl in the NBA.

This time, the melee came late in the third quarter of Friday's game between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves and resulted in five players being ejected.

The beginning of the fight was so sudden that the broadcast had no idea what was going on, but further replay showed Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers had approached the Magic bench over some jawing after he missed a 3-pointer. Magic big man Mo Bamba welcomed him with some fisticuffs.

Soon, the two were grappling as several teammates jumped in to either break up the fight or give their side some back-up.

Tempers flare during the Magic and Timberwolves game 👀



The altercation resulted in 5 players getting ejected.pic.twitter.com/hBJ02iuttY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 4, 2023

Play eventually resumed with Rivers, Bamba, Jalen Suggs, Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince all ejected. The Magic, up 10 at the time of the brawl, eventually won 127-120.

Of course, the action didn't end once the players were off the court. From the locker room, Bamba posted a meme with a clear message: "F*** around and find out."

Mo Bamba's IG story after getting ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/sTu3Ss0wTK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2023

This brawl comes one day after the on-court altercation between Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell during a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. That fight, instigated by Brooks throwing a punch at Mitchell's groin from the floor, led to Brooks being suspended one game and Mitchell fined $20,000 on Friday.