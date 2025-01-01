Wigan’s game against Huddersfield postponed due to flooding

The New Year’s Day clash between Wigan and Huddersfield has been postponed due to flooding in the area.

Despite the pitch at the Brick Community Stadium being playable, the Sky Bet League One fixture was called off less than four hours before the scheduled 3pm kick-off due to safety concerns around the ground.

“Our New Year’s Day clash against Huddersfield Town has been postponed due to severe localised flooding,” Wigan said in a statement on the club website.

⚠️ Due to severe localised flooding in the areas surrounding The Brick Community Stadium, today’s game has been postponed… An update on the fixture rearrangement will be announced in due course. #wafc 🔵⚪️ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 1, 2025

“Heavy rainfall over Tuesday night has made roads treacherous in the area, although the playing surface at the Brick Community Stadium was deemed playable.

“However, safety concerns regarding the public areas surrounding the ground and the strain on local emergency services dealing with a number of major incidents, which have been affected by severe flooding, led to the league fixture being called off.

“Access to the area is severely restricted with many access routes closed due to flooding, and the emergency services are unable to provide resources to support the matchday operation.”

This afternoon's match against @altrinchamfc has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. A new date for the game will be announced in due course.#RAFC — Rochdale AFC (@officiallydale) January 1, 2025

“The news is naturally disappointing as Shaun Maloney and his players were looking forward to the highly-anticipated New Year’s Day fixture, but the safety of both sets of supporters is of paramount importance.”

The wet weather in north-west England also forced the postponement of the Vanarama National League game between Rochdale and Altrincham due to a waterlogged pitch.

Horse racing was due to go ahead at Cheltenham and Exeter after both tracks passed morning inspections, with with high winds expected in south-west England.