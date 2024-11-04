Why USC and Ole Miss women's basketball teams are playing in Paris

Women's college basketball is back, and USC and Ole Miss kick off the 2024-2025 season in Paris, France.

Why are the Trojans and Rebels in Paris? There's actually an excellent reason.

In 2023, when South Carolina and Notre Dame opened the season with massive success in Aflac's first Oui Play event, Aflac decided to continue investing in women's basketball and continue the game for a second season — but with a twist. This year, the Trojans and Rebels will play at Adidas Arena in Paris as part of a doubleheader. USC and Ole Miss will compete at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 4 before UCLA and Louisville take the court at 2:30 p.m. ET.

That's it — pretty cool stuff. Enjoy the season!

