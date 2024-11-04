Why UCLA and Louisville women's basketball teams are playing in Paris

Louisville Cardinals guard Jayda Curry and UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (Photos by Andy Lyons/ Getty Images and Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY NETWORK)

College basketball is back, and UCLA and Louisville kick off the 2024-2025 season for women's hoops in Paris, France.

Why are the Bruins and Cardinals in Paris? There's actually a really awesome reason.

In 2023, when South Carolina and Notre Dame opened the season with massive success in Aflac's first Oui Play event, Aflac decided to continue investing in women's basketball and continue the game for a second season — but with a twist. This year, UCLA plays Louisville at Adidas Arena in Paris as part of a doubleheader. The Bruins and Cardinals will compete at 2:30 p.m. ET. on November 4 after a 12:00 p.m. ET matchup between USC and Ole Miss.

That's it — pretty cool stuff. Enjoy the season!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Why UCLA and Louisville women's basketball teams are playing in Paris