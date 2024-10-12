Why Real Madrid Are Arsenal’s Only Concern in Losing Bayern Munich and PSG Target, per Pundit

Last month, a report revealed that Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are keen on Arsenal defender William Saliba. However, only one of these clubs actually concerns one pundit.

While it’s unlikely that Arsenal would part ways with William Saliba, especially with his contract lasting until 2027, the club would reportedly only consider offers starting at €120 million or more, according to CaughtOffside.

PSG got a close-up look at Saliba’s defensive skills when they faced Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. Nonetheless, it seems Real Madrid could be in a stronger position to sign the Frenchman.

Le10Sport reported this week that Saliba fits the profile Real Madrid is looking for. As a result, the club has already made contact with Saliba’s representatives to gauge his interest and establish their stance.

On the latest Inside Gooners podcast, talkSPORT’s Adrian Clarke reveals that of any club linked to Saliba, Real Madrid worries him the most in terms of who can lure the Frenchman away.

“Real Madrid is the one club where no player is safe,” Clarke said. “When Real Madrid come knocking, then every player on the planet, all of our players, would be interested. That’s just a fact. So, of course, it’s slightly worrying. He’s so integral.

“I think they are the best partnership in the Premier League, maybe the best partnership in European football at the moment, which effectively means the world, in Gabriel and William Saliba. So we don’t want or later, one of them will move on. We just hope it’s a little bit further down the line.”