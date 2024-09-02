Why is Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud suspended for 1 game? Here's the answer.

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud (0) reacts to a call against the Las Vegas Aces during the third quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (Photo by Michael Chow/USA TODAY Network)

The Phoenix Mercury will be without Natasha Cloud on Tuesday when they play the Atlanta Dream, and if you're here, you're probably wondering one thing: WHY?

Unfortunately, Cloud earned a technical foul on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces, bringing her total up to seven for the season.

Per WNBA policy, once players reach seven techs, they are automatically suspended without pay unless the league office rescinds the foul after review. (Also, for every two additional technicals received during the regular season, the player will be automatically suspended for an additional game.)

After review, the league office upheld Cloud's technical, and she will not suit up. There's also something else to keep an eye on. This isn't the end of Phoenix's tech trouble. Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper are both dangerously close to being suspended. Copper sits at six techs, and Taurasi, who also has six, only avoided a seventh tech because a suspension-worthy foul she received Sunday was rescinded upon review.

ICYMI- Here are the videos of when Natasha Cloud, Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper got their technical fouls in Mercury's loss to the Aces at home today. They have 33 technical fouls this season, the most in WNBA history. #ValleyTogether #WNBA pic.twitter.com/dgKoxM78Pw — Aya Abdeen (@ayabdeen) September 1, 2024

Also, it's worth noting that, true to form, Taurasi didn't seem too bothered by the possible suspension when her teammate Sophie Cunningham was asked about the team's technical woes postgame. (Warning: NSFW language.)

lol at Diana Taurasi's smile when Sophie Cunningham mentions the Mercury setting the WNBA single season record for technical fouls. pic.twitter.com/kTmi2ppMp5 — Nick King (@NickKingSports) September 2, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Why is Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud suspended for 1 game? Here's the answer.