Why is Novak Djokovic celebrating by playing the violin at Wimbledon?

Novak Djokovic celebrates on match point after beating Lorenzo Musetti (Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic was booed on Centre Court as he pretended to play the violin on his racket after booking his place in a 10th Wimbledon final

The 37-year-old was making his first appearance since turning on sections of the crowd and accusing them of “showing disrespect” following his win over Holger Rune.

But Djokovic was in impressive form as he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to set up a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz.

“During the match it’s business time, trying to outplay your opponent,” he said. “I’m very happy to be in another final but I don’t want to stop here. Hopefully I’ll get my hands on that trophy.”

While some members of the crowd may have thought he was goading them, Djokovic has been celebrating his victories this fortnight by playing the violin - even before Monday night’s events.

It a tribute to his six-year-old daughter, who is learning to play the instrument and has been watching his matches on court along with Djokovic’s eight-year-old son.

“That was for Tara,” Djokovic said earlier in the tournament. “My daughter has been playing violin for some time already, six months, and we agreed that I would celebrate that way.”

Novak Djokovic once again pretended to play the violin in a celebration for his daughter Tara after a straight-sets win over Lorenzo Musetti on Friday (PA Wire)

Djokovic was beaten by Alcaraz in last year’s Wimbledon final, in an epic five-set contest, and he will be looking to match Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight titles on Sunday.

On Monday night, the Serbian was repeatedly showered with cries of “Rune,” which he maintained were supposed to serve as boos in a spicy atmosphere.

And Djokovic took aim at those cheering Rune and explained why he thought it was “disrespectful” before storming out of a interview with the BBC when repeatedly asked about it.

"To all the fans that have respect and have stayed here tonight, thank you from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it,” Djokovic said on Monday night.

“To all those people who chose to disrespect the player, in this case me. Have a gooooooood night. Gooooood night, goooooood night.

“They were, they were, I don’t accept it. I know they were cheering Rune, but it’s an excuse to boo. Listen, I’ve been on the tour 20 years, I know all the tricks, it’s fine, it’s OK.

“I focus on the respectful people, who pay for their ticket, come tonight and love tennis and appreciate the players and the effort the players that they put in.

“I played in a much more hostile environment, trust me, you guys can’t touch me. I’m feeling great on the court, take it day by day. I hit the practice courts tomorrow and analyse this match.”