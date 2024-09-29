Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid today?

Real Madrid make the short trip across the city tonight as they travel to face Atletico Madrid in a blockbuster LaLiga clash.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have made an unbeaten start to the season but still find themselves four points off the pace set by Barcelona, having been held to draws by Mallorca and Las Palmas.

Atletico are also yet to taste defeat, with three wins and three draws in LaLiga so far, and the focus now shifts to the Madrid derby.

Real have just one win in their last five league matches away from home against Atletico, while Diego Simeone and his players won a 4-2 thriller in the Copa del Rey last season.

There has been a big blow for Real in the build-up to the match, after it was confirmed that Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out with injury.

The Frenchman already has five LaLiga goals to his name and has scored in each of his last four appearances, but he will not be involved at the Metropolitano Stadium as he battles a thigh injury.

A Real statement said: “Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg.”

No official timeline has been provided for Mbappe’s return, but reports suggest he is set to be out for around three weeks.

That would mean the 25-year-old would also miss the Champions League trip to Lille and next weekend’s match at home to Villarreal.

It remains to be seen whether Mbappe will be fit to join up with France during the international break for matches against Israel and Belgium.