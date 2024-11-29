Why Jason Garrett, not Cris Collinsworth, is calling the Dolphins - Packers Thanksgiving game on NBC

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Commentator Jason Garrett on the sidelines during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880871 ORIG FILE ID: 20240905_dam_sm8_148.jpg

That's right, the voice you're hearing alongside Mike Tirico on NBC for the Thanksgiving broadcast of the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers game in Week 13 is not his usual partner, Cris Collinsworth.

No, it's former NFL head coach Jason Garrett, and if you're here, you're probably wondering why it's Garrett over Collinsworth.

There's a really good reason for that. Tirico is actually calling two games this weekend -- he'll be on the mic for Sunday's San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills game on NBC. And it's Collinsworth who will join him for that game as usual.

There you have it! Enjoy the game!

More NFL!

Dolphins-Packers announcers on NBC: Who's calling the Thanksgiving game in Week 13?

Matt Eberflus defends baffling clock management at end of Bears' loss to Lions

Matt Eberflus's botched final Thanksgiving play invented a new way for the Bears to lose

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Why Jason Garrett, not Cris Collinsworth, is calling the Dolphins - Packers Thanksgiving game on NBC