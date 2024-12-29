Why isn't Tottenham vs Wolves live on TV in UK today?

Tottenham host Wolves in a big game for Ange Postecoglou, as pressure builds on the Spurs head coach.

Defeat at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day leaves Spurs languishing down in 12th place in the Premier League and closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

Postecoglou maintains the backing of the board for now but results need to improve and the visit of Wolves is crucial to build some momentum ahead of a crunch January for Spurs, which includes the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool.

Wolves will arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in confident mood after back-to-back wins under new boss Vitor Pereira, including a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Boxing Day.

But supporters in the UK will not be able to watch the game.

The game is being played at 3pm GMT on Sunday, so does not fall within the blackout rules imposed across English football.

But it has not been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports, who are instead showing Leicester vs Manchester City and West Ham vs Liverpool on Sunday.

How to follow Tottenham vs Wolves

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!