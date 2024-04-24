Why isn't Manchester United vs Sheffield United live on TV in the UK today?

Bottom club Sheffield United take the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United tonight.

Blades fans may feel quietly confident of creating another night of chaos for the Red Devils, who squeezed past second-tier Coventry in the FA Cup semi-finals on the weekend.

Indeed, only a late Diogo Dalot screamer secured Man Utd the win at Bramall Lane earlier in the season and Sheffield United won on their last visit to this stadium, in January 2021.

Erik ten Hag’s team are embroiled in a battle to qualify for Europe and can ill-afford many more slip-ups, on a four-game winless league run and dealing with a hefty injury crisis.

A game that will have consequences at both ends, this evening’s 8pm BST kick-off will not be available to watch live on TV in the UK.

Originally, Manchester United were due to entertain the Blades in mid-March but it was postponed due to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

It was initially set for the 3pm Saturday blackout for local broadcast and not selected for TV coverage.

From 2025, Sky Sports and TNT Sports will have the rights to show every game that isn’t played during the blackout. However, the existing TV rights agreement limits the number of matches they can show.

You can still follow LIVE updates from Manchester United vs Sheffield United via Standard Sport’s match blog!