Why isn't Everton vs Chelsea live on TV in UK today?

Chelsea can go top of the Premier League when they play Everton at Goodison Park.

With Liverpool not in action against Tottenham until later on Sunday, the Blues will look to continue their brilliant form under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea kick-off two points behind Liverpool at the top of the table after five straight Premier League wins.

Everton have found it tough going this season but they held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw at Emirates Stadium last weekend, so it could be an intriguing game.

But fans in the UK will not be able to watch what happens on Merseyside.

Why isn’t Everton vs Chelsea on TV in UK today?

The game has not been selected for TV coverage, with Fulham vs Southampton instead being shown live on Sky Sports.

How to follow Everton vs Chelsea

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be shown in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2 will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!