Why isn't Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Chelsea host West Ham in the Premier League later today for the second of their London derbies this week.

The Blues won against Tottenham on Thursday and now turn attention to the Hammers, who beat them 3-1 back in August.

Fans in the UK, however, will not be able to watch the game live on TV.

Why isn’t Chelsea vs West Ham on TV today?

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast on in the UK as it was originally scheduled for a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which would have taken place during the TV blackout imposed across English football.

As a result of the postponement, it cannot be shown live in the UK.

Highlights: Fans will be able watch free highlights, however, when Match of the Day 2 airs at 10.30pm BST on BBC One on Sunday.

