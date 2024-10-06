Why isn't Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live on TV in UK today?

Chelsea will look to continue their fine start to the Enzo Maresca era when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

The Blues are set to sign off for the October international break with a Stamford Bridge clash against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, looking to notch a sixth successive victory across all competitions.

The Blues have won four and lost only one - to champions Manchester City on opening weekend - of their first six league games under Maresca, to go along with their progress in both the Carabao Cup and Conference League.

The former Leicester boss has admitted that his team are well ahead of schedule in terms of their progress and they can strengthen their grip on fourth place with another win in west London this afternoon, which would take them back to just one point behind title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City and two adrift of early pacesetters Liverpool.

Major strides: In-form Chelsea will be favourites to claim another win against Nottingham Forest (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Forest had made an encouraging start to the season that included a shock win at Anfield, though a feisty 2-2 draw with Brighton was followed by a disappointing home defeat by Fulham last time out.

Why isn’t Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest on TV in UK today?

Fans in the UK hoping to watch live coverage of Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest this afternoon will be left disappointed, with the game not being televised on these shores.

That is because it was originally supposed to take place at 3pm BST on Saturday afternoon, only to be moved to a 2pm Sunday slot as the result of Chelsea’s involvement in the Conference League proper on Thursday nights, confirmed after their play-off win over Swiss side Servette.

That initial kick-off time would have seen it fall during the Saturday 3pm TV blackout still imposed across English football, and under current rules that means it still cannot be shown live despite the move.

Highlights will also be available on Match of the Day 2, which is being screened at 10:30pm BST on Sunday night on BBC One.

Highlights will also be available on Match of the Day 2, which is being screened at 10:30pm BST on Sunday night on BBC One.