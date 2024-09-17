Why isn't AC Milan vs Liverpool on TNT Sports tonight? New Champions League TV schedule explained

Liverpool return to Champions League action tonight but their match will not be shown on TNT Sports.

The Reds travel to Italy on Tuesday evening to take on Serie A giants AC Milan at the San Siro (8pm BST kick-off) as the new Champions League league phase officially gets underway.

But as well as significant changes to the format of Europe’s elite club competition there have also been some amends to how viewers watch the action this term.

Instead of TNT Sports showing all Champions League games in the UK as in recent years, Amazon Prime Video will now be broadcasting every ‘top Tuesday match’. That starts with Milan vs Liverpool tonight, with coverage getting underway at 6:30pm BST.

Broadcasting rights will be shared between TNT Sports (previously BT Sport) and Amazon Prime Video between 2024 and 2027, with the BBC also showing a brand new highlights show at 10:40pm BST every Wednesday night.

TNT Sports still keep the majority of the games with 533 of the 550 total fixtures, but Amazon now get the first pick of 17 games on Tuesdays right up until the semi-finals.

Amazon picked Liverpool’s trip to Milan for their first Tuesday game, with other upcoming matches including Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City vs Feyenoord.

They are set to announce their selections for matchweeks 6 and 7 at a later date. The Europa League and Europa Conference League will continue to be shown exclusively live in the UK on TNT Sports, meanwhile.