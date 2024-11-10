Why isn’t Manchester United vs Leicester live on TV in UK today?

Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge of Manchester United for the final time as interim head coach when they host Leicester in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim starts work at Old Trafford on Monday and Van Nistelrooy will want to hand over to the new United boss with a win.

United thumped a second-string Leicester side 5-2 in the Carabao Cup last month in Van Nistelrooy’s first game in charge, and this should be a big occasion at Old Trafford as United fans prepare for the start of a new era.

But supporters in the UK will not be able to watch the action.

The game was originally scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 9 November but was pushed back due to United’s European commitments on Thursday, when they beat PAOK 2-0.

As such, it cannot be shown live in the UK, given it was originally meant to take place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football on Saturday afternoons.

How to follow Manchester United vs Leicester

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Free highlights: Match of the Day 2, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One.

