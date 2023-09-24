Why isn’t Liverpool vs West Ham Premier League game live on TV in UK?

Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon, but think twice before reaching for the remote.

Both clubs have enjoyed impressive starts to the season. The Hammers may have lost their talisman in Declan Rice but have still recorded three wins and a draw from their opening five games, while Liverpool have dropped just two points from a possible 15.

It leaves today’s game at Anfield nicely poised, just three days after the two clubs kicked off their Europa League exploits with come-from-behind wins in their first group stage game.

However, only those at inside the stadium will be able to see the game unfold live at 2pm.

It will not be shown live on TV as Sky Sports have not picked it for broadcast.

Liverpool vs West Ham was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 23 and not selected to be shown on TV. Rules state that a match originally not picked for broadcast cannot then be put on TV if the timeslot is moved.

The match was then pushed back to Sunday due to both club’s participation in the Europa League group stage.

Instead, Arsenal vs Tottenham in the north London derby has got the nod at the same time as it has already been scheduled for the 2pm time slot.

The 4.30pm Sunday slot is taken by Sheffield United vs Newcastle for the same reason that it had already been scheduled.

Highlights will be shown at 10.30pm BST on Sunday on BBC One.

You can nonetheless follow the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with reporter Malik Ouzia at Anfield.