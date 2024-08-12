Why Inter Miami-Columbus Crew Leagues Cup match is biggest of MLS season (even sans Messi)

The Leagues Cup tournament continues this week with one of the biggest matches between Major League Soccer teams this year.

Inter Miami will face Columbus Crew in the Round of 16 on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. inside Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

It’s not just a trip to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on the line – there’s some bragging rights involved as well.

Inter Miami is the defending Leagues Cup champion with the best record in MLS this season, despite Lionel Messi’s extended absence due to a right ankle injury. Columbus Crew is the reigning MLS Cup champion, and the Concacaf Champions Cup runner-up. Inter Miami also beat Columbus 2-1 on June 19 – with Messi and Luis Suarez away from the club during Copa America.

“I [was] hoping that Messi can play, because it would be the first time, but it’s not possible at the moment,” Crew coach Wilfred Nancy said Monday about Inter Miami’s star captain.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew live stream?

The Inter Miami match against Columbus Crew will be available via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Is Messi playing?

No, Messi will be out again, Inter Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed Monday.

Although Messi is no longer wearing a walking boot, Messi continues to train away from teammates with trainers since sustaining the injury in the Copa America final on July 14.

Columbus Crew: What you need to know

The Columbus Crew has played just twice since Leagues Cup began because they received a bye to the knockout stage as reigning MLS champions.

Columbus beat Premier League side Aston Villa 4-1 on July 27 in a friendly, and won their first Leagues Cup game with a 4-0 win against Sporting Kansas City last Friday.

The Crew has also welcomed French midfielder Dylan Chambost, defender DeJuan Jones and midfielder Aziel Jackson at the midseason transfer window.

“Columbus is the best team in the league – by far,” Martino said complementing the Crew after Inter Miami's 4-3 win over Toronto last Thursday.

Inter Miami: What you need to know

Besides Messi, Inter Miami should be close to full strength.

Suarez, who has scored 12 goals like Messi this season, should be available to play for Inter Miami. He did not play in the MLS All-Star Game in Columbus, or Inter Miami’s last road game in Houston due to knee discomfort despite playing home games during the stretch.

Left back Jordi Alba, who had all four assists in the Toronto win, is also expected to play despite a knock in the last match, Martino said.

Inter Miami will also have midfielders Diego Gomez and Matias Rojas for the Columbus match after both missed the June 19 matchup.

“The mindset is the same. It’s not because Miami that we’re gonna do more. What I try to do with my team is have a good performance against any type of team,” Nancy said. “We know it’s a good time with good players. But the message I have for my team is we have to play every game in a consistent way.”

Which team would winner face in Leagues Cup quarterfinals?

The winner of the Inter Miami-Columbus match will face the winner of Tuesday’s match between Tigres UANL and New York City FC.

Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 Schedule

Monday, Aug 12

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Pumas UNAM, 10:30 p.m. ET, (Apple TV; FS1, UniMás)

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m. ET(Apple TV)

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC, 8 p.m. ET (Apple TV; FS1, UniMás)

Cruz Azul vs. Mazatlán, 8 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

Toluca FC vs. Colorado Rapids, 10 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

Club América vs. St. Louis CITY SC, 10:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. ET (Apple TV)

Leagues Cup Dates to Remember

Aug. 16-17: Quarterfinals

Aug. 21: Semifinals

Aug. 25: Final, third-place match

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Columbus vs. Inter Miami: Is Messi playing? How to watch Leagues Cup