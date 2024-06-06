Why Harry Maguire has been left out of the England squad for Euro 2024

England defender Harry Maguire will play no part of the upcoming Euro 2024 campaign.

The Manchester United star has been one of Gareth Southgate’s most important players during their deep runs into tournaments since the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Maguire was called into the Three Lions for the first time by Southgate in 2017 and has since won 63 caps while building an impressive central defensive partnership with John Stones.

Despite a huge amount of criticism at club level, the 31-year-old has rarely let England down and has received the constant support of his manager.

After scoring an own goal during an international friendly win against Scotland in September, Southgate issued a roaring defence of the United defender.

“I have never known a player to be treated the way he is, not from the Scottish fans, by our own commentators, pundits, whatever it is, they have created something that is beyond anything I have ever seen,” he said.

“He has been an absolute stalwart for us in the second most successful English team for decades, he has been an absolutely key part of that.

Harry Maguire will not play for England at Euro 2024 (The FA via Getty Images)

“I have talked about the importance of our senior players, he has been crucial amongst that and every time he goes on the field the resilience he shows, the balls he shows is absolutely incredible, so he is a top player and we are all with him.”

A key part of the set-up to have led England to a World Cup semi-final, a European Championship final and a World Cup quarter-final, Maguire’s impact is not only limited to defensive matters.

In fact, of the 33-man provisional squad Maguire was named in last month, only Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka had scored more than his seven goals.

Why is Harry Maguire not in the England squad for Euro 2024?

Maguire, however, confirmed he was omitted from the 26-man squad Southgate named for the tournament after failing to recover from a calf injury to have ruled him out since April.

"I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” he wrote on X.

“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.”

Speaking at a press conference after confirming his 26-man squad, Southgate said: "Trent [Alexander-Arnold] can play play in defence and I think we have nine defenders.

"It was part of the reason why we couldn't take Maguire, because that means we would of had to take a tenth and then the balance wouldn't of been right.

"Harry has made some progress but it's been complicated, we definitely wouldn't of had him for the group stages."

Who else has been cut from the England squad for Euro 2024?

Southgate has confirmed Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Curtis Jones, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jarrell Quansah and James Trafford have also not made the cut.

England squad for Euro 2024 in full

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson

Defenders: Dunk, Gomez, Guehi, Konsa, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker

Midfielders: Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Eze, Gallagher, Mainoo, Wharton, Rice

Forwards: Bowen, Foden, Gordon, Kane, Palmer, Toney, Watkins, Saka