Why the Falcons shut down Michael Penix Jr. for the rest of the preseason after a single game

Aug 17, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have had anything but a normal offseason at the quarterback position after signing Kirk Cousins to a massive free-agent contract before drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Penix pick provided plenty of shock and confusion, as it's not normal for a team to invest this much in the quarterback position in a single offseason.

The most important thing for the Falcons long-term is Penix becoming the elite quarterback they think he is, even if the short-term ramifications of his draft selection will be ripe for scrutiny until he permanently starts for the team. However, the saga took another unexpected turn on Saturday.

The Falcons decided not to play Penix in the team's second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens after the quarterback played fairly well for Atlanta in the first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins last week.

In fact, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that Penix won't play again in August for the team. Team reporter Terrin Waack shared Morris' explanation that that the rookie "showed us last week enough that we don't have to play him again in the preseason."

If Penix was the starter for Atlanta this fall, it'd be justifiable not to play him again out of concern for injury risk. With him squarely behind Cousins on the depth chart, the Falcons are using such extreme caution with Penix that they're limiting his preseason snaps as a backup quarterback.

The Falcons lost rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice for the season and safety DeMarcco Hellams indefinitely last week with injuries against the Dolphins, and the team held lots of its starters and key reserves out from Saturday's game against Baltimore. It's possible this is just a team mentality with preseason going forward to prevent any injuries to valuable players.

Morris seems to be borrowing a strategy from his former Los Angeles Rams colleague Sean McVay, who historically holds starters from playing in the preseason. That ethos must flow through Flowery Branch now, even for a high-priority player not expected to see the field this season like Penix.

Although, it's also very fair to argue that Penix needs as many live reps as he can get in the preseason since it's possible he may not start until 2025 at the absolute earliest (2026 feels like a more realistic timetable). What harm is there to give him preseason snaps outside of a possible injury? To the Falcons at least, the risk of him getting hurt must outweigh the benefit of having him get some experience against other teams right now.

As with most all the moves the Falcons have made at quarterback since the Penix pick, Atlanta's decision not to play the rookie past a single preseason game will be criticized. However, just like with the pick itself, the Falcons just have to prove to the rest of the world that this is ultimately the right call.

