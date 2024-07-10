Why is Elina Svitolina wearing a black ribbon at Wimbledon?

Elina Svitolina reached the quarter-finals on an emotional day for the Ukrainian (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Elina Svitolina wore a black ribbon for her fourth-round match at Wimbledon on Monday in solidarity with the victims of a Russian bombing of a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian tennis player, 29, beat Wang Xinyu and was granted an exemption by the All England Club to wear the ribbon in an exemption from the tournament’s strict all-white clothing rules.

Svitolina confirmed Wimbledon organisers gave her permission, saying: “I felt like it would be understandable after such a big attack for my country.”

Ukraine was hit by a Russian missile barrage on Monday, with Ukraine’s largest children hospital among the buildings hit. Authorities state that at least 36 people died across the country, with at least two staff members at the hospital killed and three children hurt.

An emotional Svitolina said after her win: “It was a good performance from my side today. It’s a very difficult day today for Ukrainian people.

“It was not easy to focus today on the match. Since the morning it’s very difficult to read the news. Just to go on the court is extremely tough. I’m happy I could play today and get a win.”

“It’s an incredibly sad day today for all Ukrainians. It was really difficult for me to really be here in a way and do anything. I just wanted to be in my room, just be there with my emotions, with everything.”

“I have to put my head down and show up and do my best, my very best. Every Ukrainian is using their own way to raise awareness, to raise money, to help in every possible way they can.”

Svitolina, the world No 21, reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year, mere months after giving birth to her first child, before losing to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova.

The Ukrainian plays 2022 champion Elena Rybakina – who played under a Russian flag until 2018 – from Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals on Centre Court on Wednesday.