'Why Does The NHL Not Do 99s?': Connor McDavid Reacts To His New NHL 25 Rating

EDMONTON -- Video games bring joy to many people around the world.

They are also an easy way to kill time. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has similar thoughts.

"Of course growing up as a kid, I was always getting the newest NHL game and seeing who was the highest-ranked," McDavid said in an EA Sports video tweeted yesterday. The video shows the top five NHL centers reacting to their new ratings on the NHL 25 video game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Leon Draisaitl, and McDavid are the top five ranked centers in the game. Each one held up a giant cue card with their name on it. Each one peeled off a sticker that revealed what their rating was.

Matthews and Draisaitl revealed ratings of 95. MacKinnon's new rating is 96. Crosby's rating was revealed as 94. Finally, McDavid peeled off the sticker to display a rating of 97.

McDavid's reaction to his rating is very entertaining.

"My only question is, the NFL does 99s, why does the NHL not do 99s?" That sounds to me like McDavid feels like his rating should be higher than the 97 he currently has.

He's not wrong.

McDavid is a generational player who only gets better each season. Last year, he significantly upped his physical game. He finished the year with 118 hits, a career-high. His prior career high came the year before when he finished the season with 89 hits.

Connor McDavid. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

McDavid is already one of the most dominant players to ever skate in the NHL. There is only so much more he can do to prove that.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss news, interviews, or any other updates on the Oilers.

Related: Oilers' Nurse Has New Partner Revealed

Related: Zack Kassian Joins Oilers In New Role

Related: Former Oilers Forward Signs New PTO

Related: 'Would You Like The Address?': Evander Kane Provides New Surgery Update

Related: Could Connor McDavid Follow Sidney Crosby's Lead With Next Contract?

Related: Oilers Announce Surprise New PTO Addition

Related: Evander Kane Announces Engagement on Instagram