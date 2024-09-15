Why does the Commanders' field have brown spots all over it for the Giants game in Week 2?

The Washington Commanders already play in one of the worst stadiums in American professional sports. In Week 2, it'll be a little worse than usual.

Fans tuning in for an NFC East rivalry game between the Commanders and New York Giants will be played on a field with three dead spots where the natural turf has seen better days. Per the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, that's the result of malfunctioning sprinklers and subsequent repair -- but it's not expected to have a palpable effect on the condition of that grass.

The tainted turf will only be noticeable when either team nears the red zone -- which, given the Giants' terrible opener may not be super often. And while that grass has been given the all clear from a structural standpoint it, uh, doesn't look great.

