Why does the Commanders' field have brown spots all over it for the Giants game in Week 2?

christian d'andrea
·1 min read
via twitter.com/commanders
The Washington Commanders already play in one of the worst stadiums in American professional sports. In Week 2, it'll be a little worse than usual.

Fans tuning in for an NFC East rivalry game between the Commanders and New York Giants will be played on a field with three dead spots where the natural turf has seen better days. Per the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, that's the result of malfunctioning sprinklers and subsequent repair -- but it's not expected to have a palpable effect on the condition of that grass.

The tainted turf will only be noticeable when either team nears the red zone -- which, given the Giants' terrible opener may not be super often. And while that grass has been given the all clear from a structural standpoint it, uh, doesn't look great.

