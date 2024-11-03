Why did Jimmy Johnson say he didn’t think the Dallas Cowboys would make the playoffs?

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson discussed the team’s outlook ahead of a week nine matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Dallas Cowboys are on a two-game losing streak, and former head coach Jimmy Johnson appeared on FOX NFL Kickoff to explain why he thought their season was essentially over.

“I think they turn it around, they get better when their star players get back on the field, but I think it’s too late for them to win enough games to be in the playoffs. I don’t see them making the playoffs this year,” said Johnson.

The Cowboys’ record is 3-4, and they are third in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles (5-2) and the division-leading Washington Commanders (6-2).

The Cowboys are still waiting for the return of several key players on defense including Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence and DaRon Bland, and struggled in their absences giving up 77 points in the past two weeks.

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick said the defensive shortcomings only make things harder on Dak Prescott and the offense relating to an experience he had while playing for the Eagles.

“ I remember in 2011 we ran a wide nine defense and before I knew it, every game, we were down 14,21 [points] in the first quarter.” said Vick, “ We were pressing, the run game goes out the window as you know and so there was no ball control, no clock control all pressing to get first downs and touchdowns.”

The Cowboys will try and snap their recent losing streak when they play the Atlanta Falcons at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.