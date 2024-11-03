Why did Colts bench Anthony Richardson? Stats, Joe Flacco behind decision

The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The team selected the raw, potential-packed passer with an eye on developing him into a dynamic, Josh Allen-like threat at the quarterback position.

Less than two years later, the Colts benched the touted draft pick in favor of 39-year-old Joe Flacco.

The move may not signal the end of Richardson's time with the Colts. Instead, it signals that Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen is serious about making a playoff run in 2024 after narrowly missing the postseason in his first season.

Here's what went into the decision to bench Richardson.

ANTHONY RICHARDSON: Benching QB was necessary for the Colts. Now, there's a lesson for all.

Why did the Colts bench Anthony Richardson?

Steichen did not mince words when discussing the decision to bench Richardson eight games into the 2024 NFL season.

"Joe gives us the best chance to win," Steichen told reporters, in reference to backup quarterback Joe Flacco.

It's easy to understand Steichen's decision. Richardson posted a 3-3 record in six starts over the first eight weeks of the season but completed just 44.4 percent of his passes for 958 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions in those contests. He added 242 yards and a touchdown on the ground, but his inconsistent passing ultimately led the Colts to go with Flacco.

Steichen had previously said Richardson needed to play to improve. He acknowledged his previous comments while explaining that "things change" and that the second-year quarterback could benefit from backing up Flacco.

"I think right now, sitting back and seeing a veteran that's done it at a high level for a long time, you can develop that way as well," Steichen said.

Steichen also said that he's "not losing faith" in Richardson developing into a starter. However, he declined to elaborate when asked if the Colts would consider starting the young signal-caller again at some point.

"I can’t predict the future, but, I mean, that would be great," Steichen said. "We’ll see."

As such, it appears that the Colts are planning to be Flacco's team for the rest of the season.

ANTHONY RICHARDSON: What QB's benching could mean for team's future

Anthony Richardson stats vs. Joe Flacco stats

While many are skeptical of Steichen's decision from a long-term perspective, the short-term switch to Flacco is sensible. The veteran quarterback has continued in 2024 the strong work he did with the Cleveland Browns last season and has capable operated Steichen's passing offense.

Flacco has been particularly good over the middle of the field within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. He has completed 24-of-27 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns with a 119.6 passer rating, per PFF. Comparatively, Richardson has struggled to utilize that portion of the field, completing 13-of-18 passes for 119 yards and an interception with a passer rating of just 66.7.

Flacco's ability and willingness to use the middle of the field is part of what makes him a great fit for Steichen's offense. It also helps explain why Flacco has posted much better stats than Richardson, even in a small sample size.

Below is a look at how their stats would compare extrapolated over a 17-game season.

Anthony Richardson 2024 stats

Comp. % : 44.4

Passing yards : 2,174

Pass TDs : 11

INTs : 20

Yards per attempt : 7.2

Passer rating : 57.2

Carries : 116

Rushing yards : 686

Rushing TDs : 3

Yards per rush: 5.9

Joe Flacco 2024 stats

Comp. % : 65.7

Passing yards : 4,057

Pass TDs : 40

INTs : 6

Yards per attempt : 6.6

Passer rating : 102.2

Carries : 34

Rushing yards : 147

Rushing TDs : 0

Yards per rush: 4.3

Those numbers support Steichen's belief that Flacco gives Indianapolis the best chance to win.

ANTHONY RICHARDSON TAPS OUT: What Colts QB said about exiting vs Texans

Anthony Richardson career stats

Richardson has posted a 5-5 career record as a starter in 10 games. He has struggled to consistently complete passes but has generated solid production on the ground, averaging 37.8 rushing yards per game.

Here's a look at the notable passing and rushing stats from his career to date:

Comp. % : 50.2

Passing yards : 1,535

Passing TDs : 7

INTs : 8

Yards per attempt : 7.1

Passer rating : 68.8

Carries : 66

Rushing yards : 378

Rushing TDs : 5

Yards per carry: 5.7

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why was Anthony Richardson benched? Stats behind Colts' decision