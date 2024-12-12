Why did Bill Belichick continue coaching? New UNC coach explains decision in press conference

Bill Belichick hasn't lost his motivation for coaching or manning the sidelines.

The 72-year-old Super Bowl-winning coach made that known Thursday during his introductory news conference as the next head coach of UNC football.

"It beats working," Belichick said jokingly Thursday.

Belichick replaced Mack Brown in Chapel Hill, who was fired on Nov. 26 after six years into his second tenure with the Tar Heels. Two of the more intriguing and polarizing components of UNC's decision to hire Belichick are his age and lack of experience coaching at the college level.

"My dad told me this, when you love what you do, it's not work. I love what I do. I love coaching. I love the interaction with the players," Belichick said.

"I love building a team, working with assistants, game planning, the game itself, which there's some good ones or some bad ones, but they're all learning experience. (And) working with young kids who with the energy, enthusiasm that want to be good and want to be successful. It's great every day to wake up and come into that environment."

Question: What do you say to people that fear that if you do succeed here, that you might leave for the NFL again in a year or two?



Bill Belichick: I didn't come here to leave. pic.twitter.com/dUDU9FBage — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2024

Belichick, who has hired former NFL executive and friend Michael Lombardi to serve as the Tar Heels' General Manager, will have to hit the ground running rebuilding the program through the transfer portal that has already opened. The Tar Heels haven't had a double-win season since 2015.

With his arrival at North Carolina, Belichick has surpassed Iowa's Kirk Ferentz as the oldest active college football coach. Belichick is also a year younger than his predecessor, who use to be the oldest coach in the sport.

"I didn't come here to leave," Belichick said later in his news conference, followed by applause.

Belichick signed a 5-year/$50 million contract with the Tar Heels, which he said he "feels like doing it all the time" and is "good to go," reassuring that he is committed to the program and its future.

Assuming Belichick doesn't pull the unprecedented move of coaching UNC in the Fenway Bowl, his first game on the sidelines in Chapel Hill will be against the Big 12's TCU on Saturday, Aug. 30 inside Kenan Memorial Stadium.

