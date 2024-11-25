Why Dawn Staley and South Carolina's stunning loss to UCLA isn't concerning ... yet

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks speaks during a press conference after the game against the UCLA Bruins at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on November 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

On Sunday, South Carolina's 43-game win streak came tumbling down, and the murmurs will start about whether this is the "end of an era" for head coach Dawn Staley and her squad. However, let's not do that.

Watching UCLA steamroll South Carolina, it's pretty easy to have a knee-jerk reaction and say, "Pack it up, Gamecocks. You're done." But, if you've been paying attention, this was inevitable. From the team's season opener against Michigan until now, South Carolina has been skating along.

The Gamecocks escaped multiple matchups despite substandard shooting and being bullied by buckets from all over the court. Most teams didn't have enough to compete with the Gamecocks down the stretch of games, and South Carolina's signature pesky defense usually saved them. However, UCLA was different. As Dawn Staley said after Sunday's shellacking, "We ran into a buzz saw today."

However, I would be more concerned if this was March. It's November, and the team has played just six games with a tweaked roster.

It must be considered that South Carolina is still working through the loss of former center Kamilla Cardoso and how to replace her defensive presence, ability to rebound, and paint production. You can't readily recreate 6-foot-seven with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. Sania Feagin and Chloe Kitts are stellar, but they aren't Cardoso.

Also, while South Carolina's shooting woes have also extended across the team, plaguing standouts like Raven Johnson and Te-Hina Paopao (and fans are starting to question what's also happening with MiLaysia Fulwiley), this is Dawn Staley we're talking about. She's one of the best coaches in college basketball and the queen of adjustments. Staley will figure it out.

If she doesn't, I'll happily be wrong. Feel free to yell and scream at me for my horrid analysis. But this isn't concerning...yet.

