Why was the Dallas Cowboys game against the Pittsburgh Steelers delayed?

A severe thunderstorm heading into Pittsburgh caused a weather delay in the Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football game against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

In a weather delay for Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh.



The game was set to kick off at 7:25 p.m. before storm clouds moved in and lightning was seen in the area.

The National Weather Service put out an alert for severe weather until 8 p.m. in Pittsburgh warning of 60 mph wind gusts and small hail.

The players returned to the locker room after warming up per the NBC Broadcast and the game is delayed until further notice though fans have not been made to exit the seating bowl.